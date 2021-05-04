A shots fired incident at a high school party over the weekend is currently under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 1:37 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a house on Alexandra Jett Lane off of U.S. 25 after a report of shots fired, said Sgt. Eddie Hart. Through the investigation, it was determined that 8 to 10 people who were not invited to the party arrived at the house. When asked to leave, two of the individuals pulled handguns and pointed at the people in the home before leaving.
Shortly thereafter, unknown subjects fired over 20 rounds, striking both the house hosting the party and an adjacent home. No injuries were reported, Hart said.
“Right now, we’ve been through a canvas of the neighborhood,” Hart said. “We’ve collected dozens of either Ring doorbell or home surveillance camera images and detectives are going through those. We found several that you can hear the gunshots being fired and then vehicles driving by. We’re trying to identify which vehicle the subjects were in as opposed to just vehicles of people fleeing the area when shots were fired.”
The two individuals who pulled the handguns at the party are people of interest, Hart said.
“Two of them are (people of interest) because they brandished firearms at the scene basically when they were told the party was wrapped up and they weren’t welcome,” he said. “We are attempting to locate them.”
Additionally, one of the cars leaving the house when the shots were fired ran into a mailbox causing damage to the home.
Hart added that he’s uncertain if this shooting ties into others than have been occurring throughout the Georgetown area as of late, including one last week on Avondale Avenue where approximately 40 rounds were fired striking several vehicles and one residence.
“We won’t know until we’ve talked to the suspects and talked to the people we think are involved,” Hart said. “If we locate the weapons, they’ll be tested against other shootings. The shell casings can actually be tested to see if other shell casings with similar firing indentions are found. That’s what we can link to other shootings.”
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit were on the scene all day Sunday executing search warrants and conducting the follow-up investigation. As of Monday afternoon, Hart said no arrests had been made. However, he is remaining optimistic.
“I think hopefully in the next 24 hours we’ll be able to identify and make contact with these two that we’re wanting to talk to and from there we’ll know a whole lot more,” he said.
Those with information are encouraged to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 502-863-7855. Those wishing to remain anonymous may use the office’s Text-A-Tip line at 859-509-0510.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.