Construction on the Georgetown Streetscape Project will begin next month. The project aims to repair the sidewalks and dry stack stone walls by Royal Spring Park. Construction will begin just before the intersection of Water Street and U.S. 460/W. Main Street and end at the intersection of Royal Spring Street and U.S. 460/W. Main Street.
The City of Georgetown began working on the project in July 2016 when they applied for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant through the state of Kentucky. The city received an award letter for the grant in May 2017. Once the grant was received, the city hired Bell Engineering to construct plans for the project.
The total cost of the project will not be determined until bids are submitted, but the anticipated budget is just south of $1 million. Bids for the project are due on June 18 at 3 p.m.
As part of the grant, the city puts in 20 percent of the cost and the state matches the other 80 percent. Originally, the state of Kentucky would allocate $600,000 from the TAP grant for the project and the city would match $150,000. However, that did not include repairs to the dry stack stone wall. After seeing the cost to renovate the walls, the amount allocated in the TAP grant was raised to $795,000 and the city will match $198,750.
“After the request for additional funding to make minimum structural repairs to the viaduct/bridge, the total TAP grant award increased to $795,000. This was an additional $195,000 from the original award,” city engineer Eddie Hightower said.
The project was selected to focus mainly on sidewalks because of traffic and safety concerns.
“It calms traffic so people slow down coming through town. Also, we’ve been having issues with people parking on top of the bridge, which is kind of a safety thing and it’s not a good practice,” said Hightower. “The sidewalks are in really bad shape and they need to be redone.”
During construction, the sidewalks will be widened from the standard 4 feet width to 10 feet. The project will also include repairs to the dry stack stone walls on the Royal Spring bridge. Dry stack stone means there is no mortar in the voids as the rocks are stacked by hand on top of each other. The bridge is considered a historical structure, so only the parts in disrepair will be fixed.
“Significant sections of the wall that were really in disrepair are going to get rebuilt, not the whole thing, but a good chunk of them will get torn down and restocked up to make them clean,” said Hightower.
Other improvements will include new lighting and improved landscaping. If the budget allows, the deck at Royal Spring Park will also be rebuilt.
After phase one is underway, Hightower said plans for phases two and three will begin to be drawn up. In the next phases, Hightower hopes to extend sidewalks along U.S. 460 out to Clairmont Apartments.
“We’ve been having some issues with people walking down in the street and it’s not safe,” Hightower said.
Detours will be available while part of US 460/W Main Street is closed for renovations.
Construction should begin about 30 days after a bid is accepted. Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.
“It’s a very exciting project for a lot of people,” said Hightower. “It’ll really clean it up and make it look a lot more attractive for everybody.”
Abby Hooven can be reached at ahooven@news-graphic.com.