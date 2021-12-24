Some of those jolly-old-fellows hanging around town this time of year may be a part of Scott County Society of Sourmash Sipping Singing Santas—a caroling group 34 years strong.
“It came as a result of an outgrowth of a caroling group that I was with in Lexington,” said John Worsham, one of the organizers.
The original singing Santas started with around seven members, having now grown to roughly 20, Worsham said.
“We do it just to give back to those who have given so much to us,” he said. “We love doing it. There is a real camaraderie with the group.”
And they really can sing, Worsham said.
The Singing Santas visit various places, including nursing homes, to share their good will. The Singing Santas will sing at nursing homes and places where they are invited or one of the members knows someone, Worsham said.
The singing Santas took this year to remember long-time member David Trimble, who passed away earlier this year.
“He always enjoyed it, and as a matter-of-fact, he named the group,” Worsham said.
The caroling group has grown over the years to include sons of members and a younger generation that hopes to carry on a tradition.
“It’s really gratifying to have the younger group embrace it,” he said.
This tradition keeps members connected, even if family may have moved away.
“It’s definitely a right-of passage that you look forward to experiencing,” Ward Roberts said. “This is one of those things that keeps me coming back to the city.”
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.
Brett Smith can be reached at bsmith@news-graphic.com.