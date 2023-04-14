LeAndre Hayes is living his “second chance.”
Born in Louisville, Hayes, a professional skateboarder, has bounced around the country with stops in Lexington, New Mexico and many other places before settling in Georgetown last year.
Hayes has competed in X-Games style competitions like Bikes, Boards and Blades in which the likes of 24-time X-Games Medalist Dave Mirra competed.
Later, Hayes said he fell into alcoholism.
“I spent 18 months at FCDC (Fayette County Detention Center) that forever changed my life and I say that because 90 days of that I spent ‘in the hole,’” Hayes said.
“In the hole” is slang for administrative segregation, better referred to as solitary confinement according to the National Institute of Justice.
Not too long ago, Hayes said he turned his life around.
Released in 2017, Hayes set up at Woodland Park in Lexington where he would sleep.
“Being a skateboarder is the only thing that kept me feeling like I was giving back to society,” he said.
Hayes wasn’t quite out of the woods yet, he said.
In July of 2019, Hayes severely broke his leg and was in a cast and wheelchair for 13 months.
“I had to have multiple surgeries,” Hayes said.
Hayes said he came close to losing his leg.
Change came when Hayes realized he wouldn’t be able to skate. From there, he chose to enter rehab at Stepworks.
“I got help, and it’s terrifying, scary, and it’s hard,” Hayes said in a video filmed for Stepworks. “It was the biggest fear of my life because I was like, ‘Will I ever be the same person sober?’”
In November 2019, Hayes spent 30 days in rehab and has been clean ever since, he said.
“I’m a better version of me. I love not waking up drunk. I love not waking up dehydrated,” he said in the video. “I love my life today.”
After spending another eight months healing his broken leg, Hayes eventually returned to skating.
In October of 2021, Hayes’ met Kayli, who is now his wife.
“Meeting Kayli changed my life spiritually,” Hayes said. “I say that because I always believed in God but I didn’t want him to be part of my life.”
While Kayli has her own tale to tell, Hayes said that he saw what God was doing for her and wanted that to be part of his life.
“I go to church Wednesdays and Sundays, this is the most I ever went to church in my life,” he said.
Hayes is a youth leader and attends My Church in Georgetown where he goes with his family.
Wanting to stay involved in the skate scene while taking time to heal, Hayes began a clothing brand, NVLVD apparel.
“It’s one of those things where (owning a business is) 24/7,” Hayes said. “People want to start a business where you make money but before you make money you got to put in a lot of leg work.”
His brand has grown on Instagram to over 22,000 followers and NVLVD has a team of six skateboarders in the United States, as well as others wanting to represent internationally, he said.
Hayes has gone viral with clips on his Instagram having several hundred thousand views and he has amassed over 100,000 followers on his personal Instagram.
Part of Hayes’ drive is to help others and inspire the next generation in any way he can.
“Skateboarding frees your mind,” Hayes said. “Kids need this, even older adults … need it too.”