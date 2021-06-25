The AMEN House receives a variety of donations throughout the year, but Wednesday’s donation was unlike any other.
Mark and Andrea Smith, a local couple, donated one ton of canned goods to the AMEN House, and plan to do so several times over the next year.
The idea came about a few weeks ago when Mark approached Michele Carlisle, executive director of the AMEN House, at a Chamber of Commerce lunch.
“He kind of stopped me and basically made a pledge. He said that his family, him and Andrea, wanted to make an impact within the community but do more than just make a donation,” Carlisle said.
Carlisle said the Smiths pledged to purchase a ton of canned goods every other month for the foreseeable future.
“We are very blessed to be able to contribute a substantial amount. A ton just came to mind,” said Mark Smith, a local real estate developer.
The first donation included green beans, corn, carrots and crushed tomatoes. Future donations will vary depending on the AMEN House’s needs at the time.
When the Smiths pledged to give back, they wanted it to also be a challenge to others in the community to contribute.
“We’d like for this to really be a challenge to the many people in the community who are so much more blessed than we are to step forward and also contribute in this great time of need,” Mark said.
The height of need during the pandemic came during the months of October, November, and December, Carlisle said. While the need has decreased, it is still present, and the stability of the Smiths’ donations gives Carlisle a chance to focus on other important items.
“The canned goods are like the foundation of the cart that goes out here, but we also want to have things in there like protein and fresh vegetables and all of that,” Carlisle said. “Knowing that we’ve kind of got this box checked that we know those donations are going to be paid for gets me really excited, because then I can know that that’s going to be here, know that that’s stable, and then gives me the opportunity to dream about getting more of those fresh vegetables and getting protein and milk and eggs and all of those pieces so we’ve got a completely rounded grocery cart in there.”
The AMEN House currently serves around 500 families a month. Carlisle said the canned goods from the Smiths will last until his next donation, which will help with planning.
“It helps us to know what we can accomplish,” said Carlisle. “We are just so, so thankful that they would lean in and fight hunger alongside of us.”
The Smiths hope their generosity spurs others in the community to give back.
“The AMEN House has done such a great job for so many years here,” said Mark. “There’s so many people that have been far more blessed than we have. We would like to think that they would step up and help the community and contribute.”
Food donations can be brought to the AMEN House at 319 East Main Street.
For more information on the AMEN House and how to donate, visit the AMEN House website at amenhouse.org.
