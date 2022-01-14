Last Thursday was especially memorable for Savannah Collings and Robby Fox.
Not only was their son Frazier born, the couple struggled to reach the hospital in a raging snowstorm.
Savannah Collings shared the adventure with WLEX-18’s Kristen Edwards.
As the snowstorm began the couple set off from Collings’ Georgetown home to Baptist Health to deliver her baby.
“Once we took off, I knew it was going to be a rough ride,” she said.
Usually the trip from home to the hospital was a half hour drive, but the snow and backups on I-75 threatened the trip.
“My nerves were shot,” said Robby. “She was screaming. I was trying not to wreck.”
Once the couple reached I-75, they discovered it closed. They almost reached out to a police car parked on the ramp, but decided to turn around and find another route.
“I almost thought about telling Robby to just go ahead and tell him that we needed an ambulance or something because I was in such intense pain.”
The alternate route wasn’t much better with the weather and traffic. After another 90 minutes, Savannah decided she had had enough.
“Either we are going to call 911 right now, or I’m going to have this baby in this car,” she told her husband.
Robby quickly agreed and called 911. The dispatcher told the couple to pull into and park at the Fayette County Detention Center to wait for the ambulance. Soon the ambulance arrived and the couple were taken to Baptist Health.
Later that evening Frazier arrived weighing 7 lbs. and 15 oz.
“I think it was a miracle,” Collings said
“Yeah, someone was watching over us,” Fox said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.