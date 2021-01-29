Speak Out and Rescue (SOAR) has been a staple in Scott County since it was first founded in 2008. But in December, the non-profit dedicated to the betterment of chained, abused and neglected dogs closed its doors.
Tracy Miller, founder and president of SOAR, said the decision has been a long time coming and was all about timing.
“It was just time,” she said. “You just kind of know when it’s time.”
Miller will be relocating to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee later this year. Because she knew the end was drawing near, she spent the better part of 2020 attempting to donate as much as possible to other shelters.
“We knew we were folding, so we spent nearly all of 2020 giving away assets,” she said. “You accumulate a lot of things like bowls, dishes, leashes and even dog clothes. We split the stuff wherever there’s a need.”
But Miller had one major condition on where she would and would not donate.
“We wouldn’t donate to anyone who didn’t do home visits,” she said. “People lie on paper, saying anything they want to say. A lot of times we would go on home visits and we would walk away with the dog. You never know if people have bad intentions unless you check.”
The biggest donation, Miller said, came in the form of her van that was used for transporting dogs and went to Lucky Tales Rescue. President of Lucky Tales Rescue Laura Morgan and board member Spencer Morgan both arrived to pick up the van from Miller’s residence.
“It’s bittersweet seeing that van go, because it’s sat out there for 10 days,” Miller said. “I think the great thing about it is I’ve known these two (Laura and Spencer) since ninth grade. They’re like my kids I never had.”
Both Laura and Spencer have been heavily involved volunteers within SOAR. But five years ago, Laura branched out and eventually became president of Lucky Tales Rescue. Laura said the feeling is “bittersweet” for her as well.
“It’s like we’re closing a chapter on something we were part of for so long,” Laura said.
Laura said Lucky Tales Rescue is “excited” to have the van and plans to put it to good use. Despite being a larger rescue and focused on adoptions as a whole, Miller said the group still plans to look out for chained dogs since SOAR will no longer be doing so.
“We have a deal that if I see anything down in Tennessee, I’m going to call them and tell them to come get this dog,” Miller said.
Miller said a lot of her passion for dog rescue came from the lack of animal protection laws in Kentucky. In fact, Kentucky was ranked 47th for animal protection laws in 2019 by the Animal Legal Defense Fund.
Over the years, SOAR was able to accomplish a lot, even being named the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s Non-Profit of the Year in 2017. Miller said this, along with getting a city ordinance passed in Frankfort regarding chained dogs in 2010 are her biggest accomplishments.
“There was nobody doing what we did,” she said. “The chained dog is forgotten about. We were successful in getting the first chain ordinance passed in Frankfort in 2010, and that’s still in place. There’s a lot of red tape and a lot of politics when it’s something that should be a no-brainer.”
The ordinance came about after the community became outraged following a chained dog accidentally hanging himself, Miller said. This led to the ordinance she had been proposing to several counties in the area to be passed. The ordinance does not allowed a dog to be permanently detained with a chain or tether in the city limits.
SOAR relied solely on donations and volunteers from the community and was a foster-based service, meaning dogs would be left at foster homes until they could be adopted. This also involved home checks to ensure none of the animals were being chained, abused or neglected.
Despite being happy for a new beginning, Miller said the work she’s done in Scott County will always hold a special place in her heart.
“Whatever God has planned for me, I’m open,” she said. “But dogs on chains will always hold a special place in my heart. I’ve loved animals all my life, especially dogs.”
Although it won’t be SOAR, Miller does plan to remain involved in the rescue community in Pigeon Forge.
“It won’t be SOAR, but I couldn’t imagine not doing something,” she said. “Its in my blood.”
