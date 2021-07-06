Shortly after his inauguration, President Joe Biden set a U.S. goal of a 70 percent vaccination rate for COVID-19 by July 4.
It didn’t happen, but most signs indicate the pandemic has crested, although several variants have surfaced, raising some additional alarms.
Some 47.2 percent of Scott County’s residents are now fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control, with 52.9 percent of the county’s population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
That data breaks down into 89.2 percent of the county’s population aged 65 years of age or older, including 93 percent with at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccines for teenagers have only recently become available, but the CDC reports that 56.4 percent of Scott County’s residents aged at 12 years of age or older is fully vaccinated, including 63.2 percent with at least one dose of the vaccine.
Some 23.78 percent of Scott County’s population is vaccine hesitant, including 12.25 percent rated “strongly hesitant,” according to a database release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last week. The Bluegrass Area Development District has reported that 22.56 percent of the Lexington metro area, which includes Fayette and surrounding counties, has a 22.56 “strong hesitancy” percentage against receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kentucky is reporting that 54.5 percent of its population is fully vaccinated, including 54.5 percent with at least one dose, according to the CDC database. Some 47 percent of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated, including 66.8 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose, according to the CDC.
Through July 2, the WEDCO Health District is reporting Scott County has had 5,022 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 17 last week. Since the pandemic began Scott County has suffered 37 deaths, and 71 people have been hospitalized.
Health officials noted several large Scott County industries and businesses continue to test employees daily, which pushes up the number of local confirmed cases while other communities have greatly reduced their testing procedures.
