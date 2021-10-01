After decades of work by many, many individuals and organizations, the South Sewer Project is under way following a ground-breaking celebration Friday that included ice cream and the governor.
The $22.9 million South Sewer Project will extend Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer lines up U.S. 25 to the Scott-Fayette county line and eventually provide valuable sewer service to Georgetown Mobile Estates.
The project is an environmental achievement because the two sewage treatment plants currently serving Georgetown Mobile Estate, which includes 500 residences, has been failing for years spilling raw sewage into Cane Run Creek. By some estimates Cane Run Creek is Kentucky’s most polluted water way.
Gov. Andy Beshear praised the leadership in Scott County and central Kentucky for their “tenacious and stubborn” determination to make the project work.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather, who made the sewer project a priority, acted as master of ceremonies and celebrated the event by praising many city, county, and state officials officials for their contributions to the project.
“Collaboration,” Prather said. “Georgetown and Scott County are known for working together. This project took off because people cared.”
GMWSS General Manager Chase Azevedo, who was instrumental in planning the project and now managing it to completion talked about the many times various individuals wanted to quit because it was so complex.
“Somebody always said, ’no, not on my watch,' would it fail," Azevedo said. Somebody always stepped up, he said.
The South Sewer Project will expand the sanitary sewer collection system from its existing service area near the intersection of U.S. 25 and McCelland Circle bypass up about 1.6 miles up U.S. 25 to Lisle Road. The project will also provide sewer service to areas now within Georgetown city limits that currently does not have service.