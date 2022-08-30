Southern Elementary School has been recognized as a National PTA School of Excellence, one of only four in Kentucky. It is the first Scott County school to receive this honor.
Southern Elementary was named a School of Excellence after a year-long commitment by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) board that aimed to better students’ education and positively impact lines of communication throughout the staff body.
According to the National PTA website, the “School of Excellence recognition program opens the lines of communication and critical thinking within school communities to make data-driven decisions that yield positive, long-term results. School of Excellence is committed to supporting and recognizing partnerships between local PTAs and schools to enrich the educational experience and overall well-being for all students.”
The program did exactly that at Southern Elementary School, becoming one of more than 200 schools in the United States to receive a School of Excellence recognition, PTA Secretary Emily Beedle said.
“It was a very great way to work with administration and staff towards one common goal and actually giving us an opportunity to sit down together and have a conversation about what’s needed amongst our students,” she said. “Because that doesn’t always happen, right? That opportunity to really sit down with your principal or other teachers and say, ‘What is going on in our school that we can help you with that’s going to affect the students positively long term?’”
As part of the process, the PTA surveyed parents via a set form of questions, which results were taken from and used as data to determine where Southern Elementary could be lacking or excelling as a school, Beedle said.
“You’re getting information and going towards the School of Excellence as the entirety of the school: students, teachers, staff, faculty, admin, PTA, parents. We’re all doing this together, which is one of the things that I really liked about it when you’re surveying your whole community at Southern Elementary,” she said.
From there, PTA officials worked together to select a focus area after studying the data they had collected. Beedle said PTA members unanimously supported the idea of improving education.
“We’re a Title 1 school, meaning the majority of the population at our school is low income. If you look it up on Zillow, and you’re buying a house in our district, it’s going to tell you that our school isn’t desirable, basically, because it ranks four or five out of 10 for test scores and whatnot,” she said. “Our focus area was definitely improving education, especially after COVID.
“You saw a lot of backsliding, kids getting back to normal, whatever that looks like now, so they’re trying to just get this routine of what it’s like to be back in the classroom.”
The PTA decided on an objective, which was to increase family engagement to support students’ success in literacy, math and science. One of the most important things about the PTA is that it advocates for its students and school, Beedle said.
“I think a lot of misconception is we’re fundraising, we do bake sales, and we’re stay-at-home moms that have all the time in the world, which sounds really great and I wish that were true. But in reality, we are advocates for students, and all that other stuff may or may not come. Our main goal is to do what we can do to make sure our students have a long-term, positive experience in school. One of the ways that you do that, that we’ve found, is family engagement,” she said.
By hosting activities and events that involve the entirety of the family unit, Beedle said it’s evident in a student’s success, whether it’s in confidence or more family time spent together.
“It’s just really cool to see how the student starts to shine when they feel supported outside of the school building, at home, and inside of the school building from their teachers and volunteers and administration,” she said.
After coming up with their school’s focus area and objective, the PTA was then tasked with creating a statement. This statement was the goal the PTA wanted to achieve through the year-long commitment, Beedle said.
“We hope the investment in family engagement will help families recognize their child’s strengths and weaknesses. In unity with our students, families, and teachers, Southern PTA wants to offer additional events and resources to assist in improving education. We hope this changes our school to be one the students know they are supported and feel confident of their learning abilities. We want them to have options for strengths to be sharpened and equip them with the skills to mold their weaknesses into their strengths,” the statement read.
Throughout the 2021-22 school year, Beedle said Southern Elementary PTA worked on a number of programs and events, including Chalk the Walk, the creation of a free book depot (featured in the Summer/Fall 2022 edition of Georgetown Magazine), Family Night of Lights and more. In doing so, the PTA raised roughly $28,000 through fundraisers, such as selling Candleberry Candles or collecting Box Tops for Education. The PTA also purchased a Stallion mascot for the school that students named Stellar, a PA system, Young Readers Guild Subscription and a number of other items to put toward engagement and education improvements at Southern Elementary.
After striving for that end result, the PTA was proud to receive the School of Excellence recognition for the dedication to its student success in education, Beedle said.
“I think the thing that we’re most proud about also was this is a pretty prestigious award. We were only one of four schools to receive this award, so it’s a really big deal for us to be one of those four. You can look at the documents they sent out of all the other states around the United States that participated, and we are just like a blip on their map,” she said.
“I’d love to see other schools participate, because we saw such a positive outcome from doing this. I can only imagine what our education could get to if we all had that common goal.”
PTA President Dana McCann said in looking at the maps, specifically for Kentucky’s four schools designated as such, it is impressive to see Southern Elementary ranked with other schools like duPont Manual High School in Louisville.
“We were actually on the same playing field to qualify for something that this prestigious school did. The School of Excellence, it was a one-year, long-term commitment, so we had to commit as a PTA to do this for one full year, and then go through the entire process,” McCann said. “Emily (Beedle) was constantly having to be in communication with National PTA, sending them survey responses. We had this huge essay due at the end that we were not aware of, and it really intimidated us, but we got it done.”
The journey, though overwhelming, was one the PTA wanted for its school’s success and was one that was a rewarding process for the PTA, Beedle said.
“Once we got in and saw all the requirements, it was intimidating like, whoa, wait a minute, this is not what we want to do. We want to just better the school and have fun, not do all this technical stuff. But in the end, it was definitely worth it,” Beedle said. “I think it’s really important to let the community know that we’re excelling in this school that has this reputation. Our goal as this PTA board, we want to change the stigma around our school and build our students and staff up, and I think this is exactly doing that.”
