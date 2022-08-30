PTA

Southern Elementary School staff and PTA debuting their new Stallion mascot that students named Stellar. From left are Dana McCann, Jeri Wells, Shauna Kazee, Stellar, Stephen Bethards, Emily Beedle, Patrick Keeney, Jessica Carver and Jennifer Yoshizawa.

 Photo Submitted

Southern Elementary School has been recognized as a National PTA School of Excellence, one of only four in Kentucky. It is the first Scott County school to receive this honor. 

Southern Elementary was  named a School of Excellence after a year-long commitment by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) board that aimed to better students’ education and positively impact lines of communication throughout the staff body. 

