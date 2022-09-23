Students at Southern Elementary School were able to showcase their abilities, as well as express newfound interest in science, math, technology and art, when a MakerPlace STEAM Cart rolled out in the classroom.
Principal Patrick Kenney said the school partnered with Toyota Kentucky and the Kentucky Science Center, which supported a STEAM class recently. He added an event held Wednesday gave Southern’s corporate partners a chance to demonstrate the activities, lessons and resources that are included with the cart, making way for a positive impact on the entire study body.
“The cart consists of ten 1-hour hands-on activity lesson plans, seven 30-minute hands-on activity lesson plans and multiple technology enhancements for use during each lesson,” Kenney said. “Activities are geared towards grades first through fifth and designed for up to 25 students to participate in individual or group sessions. Southern is given the STEAM cart for six months, and selected schools can use the cart to supplement active classroom lessons.”
Wednesday’s press event was a wonderful experience for students and staff, providing an opportunity for students to show their creativity, curiosity, problem-solving skills and teamwork as they worked through three highly-engaging activities that consisted of coding for Ozobots, as well as designing and building model bridges, Kenney said.
“The event highlighted the work that Mrs. Ballard has accomplished, ensuring that the lessons are centered around what is being taught in the classrooms by providing a new and exciting way to experience science, math, technology and art. In addition to the Ozobots coding activity, the students are provided 3D pens that enable the students to sculpt and create objects using the polymer with the culmination of designing prosthetic limbs for stuffed animals,” he said.
Kenney said Southern Elementary will continue to provide students with opportunities that spark their confidence and interest in pathways that are available at Great Crossing High School and Scott County High School, as well as media, arts and engineering villages at Elkhorn Crossing.
“Our mission is to provide the students with the best learning environment possible and the STEAM class and MakerPlace Cart allow us to accomplish that for our kids,” he said.
Southern staff could not be more proud of students and their excitement over the experiences provided, Kenney said.
“Every day, the students are asking what are we going to learn about next, and they cheer when Mrs. Ballard previews the next lesson. The students were thrilled to show what they are learning to the KSC and Toyota teams,” he said. “We are extremely grateful to the Kentucky Science Center for supporting the instruction and Toyota for funding the cart.”
“The only thing I would add is how grateful I am to be a part of this partnership and to be able to share the experience and the lessons with our students at Southern. Teaching this generation of students STEAM concepts helps them learn how to solve problems, collaborate with others, and connect to the real world. These are all skills and experiences that every student should get to have to prepare them for continued education and beyond,” said Linsey Hooker, a STEAM teacher at Southern Elementary.