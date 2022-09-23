Students at Southern Elementary School were able to showcase their abilities, as well as express newfound interest in science, math, technology and art, when a MakerPlace STEAM Cart rolled out in the classroom. 

Principal Patrick Kenney said the school partnered with Toyota Kentucky and the Kentucky Science Center, which supported a STEAM class recently. He added an event held Wednesday gave Southern’s corporate partners a chance to demonstrate the activities, lessons and resources that are included with the cart, making way for a positive impact on the entire study body. 

