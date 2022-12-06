The Georgetown City Council has scheduled a special meeting for tomorrow (Wednesday), Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Public Library.
The proposed Georgetown Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) rate hike and an executive session regarding “pending litigation” are the only items on the agenda.
Specific details are not available, but sources have said that council member David Lusby, who is a developer and banker by profession, has put together a financing package that could substantially reduce the amount of the proposed GMWSS rate hike. Lusby has reportedly spoken to all council members and sources say the majority are in favor of Lusby’s plan.
The council held first reading on an ordinance that would increase GMWSS rates by as much as 61 percent over a two-year period with five percent increases for the next three years during its most recent meeting. At that time, several council members requested more information before a vote would be taken on the bill. Lusby, in particular, questioned a $10 million prepayment requirement, while Lusby and council member Greg Hampton each said they were concerned about the interest rates used to calculate the terms of the bonds.
Waste Water Plant One is under construction, but engineering errors forced construction to halt until the errors could be corrected, increasing the construction costs. Later GMWSS discovered a $30.5 million accounting error in a five-year financial plan. GRW Engineering was the primary contractor involved in both areas, according to city and GMWSS officials.
Much of the proposed rate increase was attributed to those errors, although a 12-year period without a rate increase and the city’s growth patterns were also given as factors.
If a new financial plan is approved, the council would likely hold first reading on the new plan Wednesday with a second reading likely scheduled for the council’s next regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
Mayor Tom Prather has said he believes this council should approve a plan to enable GMWSS to pay for the current projects. Prather’s term ends Dec. 31, as do three current council members, including Lusby. Lusby lost the race for mayor to Burney Jenkins who will take office Jan. 1, 2023.