As we slide into September, we begin to think of fall with the sweetness of cider, crisp, smoke-tinted air, artfully piled pumpkins, and leaves crunching underfoot. It is not too soon to begin dreaming of crackling fireplaces, comfortable reading chairs and the slowly darkening days that entice us to lose ourselves in an enjoyable book. 

For some folks, a good thriller, a suspenseful, twisty tale, or a horror novel is a guilty pleasure intentionally sought this time of year, while for others, these spine-tinglers are the preferred escapism year-round. Whatever your taste and degree of comfort with terror, the Scott County Public Library has something to fit your mood. Here are a variety of books and authors to collect for your fall reading.

