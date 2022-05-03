Students at St. John Catholic School raised $3,369.50 and other goods as part of the Lenten season, making the donation to Kentucky Refugee Ministries in hopes of helping the poor.
Principal Brent Mayer spoke to the News-Graphic to describe the impact of almsgiving after a brief check presentation ceremony on April 26.
“St. John School, being a Catholic school during the Lenten season, we practice sacrifice, prayers and almsgiving,” he said. “We usually look for someone to support as part of almsgiving, to give to the poor.”
Beth Nelson, a member of the St. Francis and John Parish in Georgetown, approached him and said she was looking to raise money for Afghan refugees and asked if the school was interested in helping, Mayer said. He added Nelson sent him a list of supplies, including bathroom and kitchen items, the refugee families might need to start over in the United States.
“We did an out-of-uniform day, which is really any easy way for the kids to raise money. Otherwise, they’re wearing their uniforms every day, so we picked a special day,” Mayer said.
Tasked with the goal of asking individuals to donate $5, students worked together to raise the funds later given to KRM. The students’ families also helped by gathering household items for the refugees they would be assisting.
The students were easily motivated to help take up money for the donation, adding they “like to get involved and know they’re doing something that has an impact,” he said.
Students and their families also worked together to collect enough goods to fill two cars headed to KRM in Lexington, Mayer said.
“We were pretty excited about that. It’s good work from a bunch of little kids. They were very excited to see it all pulled together,” he said.
Clare-Francis Fraternity member Beth O’Donnell said as a professed secular Franciscan, she and others promise to lead a “gospel life,” part of which involves helping those who often go without. She added it was “such a beautiful opportunity” to take part in donating to KRM with the St. Francis and John Parish.
Meg Campos, who is the executive director of Catholic Charities of Lexington, reached out about the refugees’ need, inspiring them to help, O’Donnell said. What began as a charity mission at the Catholic Diocese of Lexington, O’Donnell said, soon spread to the Parishes in Georgetown and Versailles through its members.
“To me, the Holy Spirit has been moving in this thing from the beginning. We’ve all seen the headlines, the need is just growing,” she said. “We felt blessed to have this opportunity to welcome the stranger, many of whom have nothing. They’ve left their old lives, and they’re wondering ‘what will my new life be?’ We want them to be welcomed.”
Nelson, another key organizer in the donation to KRM, added she and others in her Franciscan Order are “called by our faith to help the poor.”
“The refugees are certainly poor and need our help. We felt this was very important to help the refugees that are so prominent in the news right now, but also to demonstrate to the children how to be charitable,” Nelson said.
KRM Youth Mentoring Coordinator Welsy Discua thanked students and organizers for their dedication in raising money to donate, telling them donations like these help clients significantly.
“Sometimes they might need computers for homework or college, so sometimes donations go toward buying computers. They also go toward any basic need they might have, or anything related to housing or education.
“I work with the youth, so I mostly work with high school students. For me, seeing them grow and being more comfortable here in the U.S. has been important. Most families come here with nothing, so there are a lot of things they might need. The donations help with that and help them adjust to life here,” Discua said.
For more information on KRM and the organization’s work, visit kyrm.org.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.