Ss. Francis and St. John School has moved from Military Street—which had been its home since 1958—to the grounds of Cardome.
Sunday, Bishop John Stowe blessed the newly built classrooms for the new school year. Principal Brent Mayer, Father Linh Nguyen and Mayor Tom Prather all spoke at the dedication.
“We need a place to grow,” said Nguyen “St. John (has) grown leaps and bounds. But the beauty about Cardome Centre is the opportunity for us to do mission work.”
For those at St. John, this move is important to the Catholic Church, they said. Nguyen called the grounds a ‘gem of Scott County.’
“We have a new school, but on old grounds, grounds that are very special to Scott County—to all of Kentucky, really—and especially our Catholic community,” said Stowe.
Cardome has a history of education.
“Cardome has a long and rich tradition of Catholic education from when it was a girls’ boarding school,” he said. “And, now that the parish has taken over its upkeep and celebrating mass here, it’s wonderful to start this new school year in this new space which is a traditional space for us.”
St. Johns is the first full school to be held on the grounds since the 1970’s, Mayer said.
“Operating as a vibrant place of learning, Cardome originally established itself as the home of the all-girls’ boarding school, Visitation Academy, which was in operation for more than 60 years under the care of the Sisters of the Visitation who also ran their monastery on the grounds,” reads the Cardome Renaissance Centre’s website.
With around 30-acres of property, the parish and the school hope to bring ‘holistic education’ back to the grounds of Cardome.
“It’s not about God alone, right, but it is about the community that we hope to serve for many years to come,” Nguyen said.
Mayer said they are expecting 140 students this year and are still enrolling.
