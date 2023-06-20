st john

Bishop Stowe looks on as the crucifix is removed.

 Photo Courtesy of Ss. Francis and John Catholic Parish

The building at 604 East Main was officially decommissioned Sunday as the home for St. John Church of St. Francis and John Parish.

A special liturgy decommissioning of the building was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17 before a full house.

