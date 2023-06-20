The building at 604 East Main was officially decommissioned Sunday as the home for St. John Church of St. Francis and John Parish.
A special liturgy decommissioning of the building was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17 before a full house.
“I think we call these kinds of celebrations bittersweet,” said Bishop John Stowe. “There is much to be grateful for, much to give thanks to God for, much to look forward to, but also a twinge of sadness as we say goodbye to what has been.”
A building is important as a place where births are celebrated, places where sins are forgiven, marriages are forged and the place where final rites are given, but “we are the living stones,” Stowe said to the congregation. The building is important, but it is the people who make up the church, he said.
The East Main building has been a church since 1893 when a congregation of 50 began to worship, Stowe said.
St. John Catholic Church now moves to Cardome on Cincinnati Pike, said Father Linh Nguyen, which “has the full capacity” to meet the church’s needs.
With the move, St. John Catholic Church will focus on building a Parish Life Center. Plans are to complete the Parish Life Center in two years, but that will depend upon the church’s ability to raise the necessary funds, Nguyen said in a Facebook post.
The Parish Life Center is the church’s first priority as it will enable the congregation to gather to foster and cultivate an atmosphere of unity, he said.
“To build a church would require more money and time,” Nguyen said adding the life center will enable the church to build a good foundation going forward.
St. John Catholic Church will now be fully located on the Cardome campus.
The East Main building is for sale.