Sixty-four years of history was brought back to the surface as St. John’s Catholic School unearthed a time capsule placed at the school’s original Military Street location on May 9. The event was organized by Teri Ward, operations and facilities manager for the school and Ss. Francis & John Catholic Parish, after she was approached by Father Linh Nguyen.

“So then we moved our school out to Cardome ... three years ago during the pandemic and we officially moved out here two years ago and, so Father Linh comes to me and says, ‘I’ve got a project for you,’ and I said, ‘What?,’ she said. “‘We’ve got a time capsule down at Military we’ve got to bring out before we officially sell the property.’ And I said, ‘Okay, never done anything like this before, so I arranged with somebody to help me break the time capsule out, and then I thought, ‘Well, what kind of ceremony am I going to have?”

