Sixty-four years of history was brought back to the surface as St. John’s Catholic School unearthed a time capsule placed at the school’s original Military Street location on May 9. The event was organized by Teri Ward, operations and facilities manager for the school and Ss. Francis & John Catholic Parish, after she was approached by Father Linh Nguyen.
“So then we moved our school out to Cardome ... three years ago during the pandemic and we officially moved out here two years ago and, so Father Linh comes to me and says, ‘I’ve got a project for you,’ and I said, ‘What?,’ she said. “‘We’ve got a time capsule down at Military we’ve got to bring out before we officially sell the property.’ And I said, ‘Okay, never done anything like this before, so I arranged with somebody to help me break the time capsule out, and then I thought, ‘Well, what kind of ceremony am I going to have?”
The time capsule, a small, tin box, was placed inside of the building’s cornerstone in 1959.
According to clippings found within the capsule, the school was attended by 34 students across six grades in its first year.
A number of guest speakers, many of whom were involved with or attended the school during its early days of existence, spoke at the event, including Ed Lynch, who was a third-grade student in the school’s inaugural class.
“I do remember the day we dedicated the school with our cornerstone. All of the students gathered into the front hall of the school and I remember, it was just the students, and the teachers and Father Harmon was the pastor at that time and we put into the cornerstone a list of the students and the teachers,” said Lynch.
Sister Kathleen Ryan taught first and second grade at the school during its first year.
“Georgetown had a lot of firsts for me,” said Ryan. “First of all, I was away from home, far enough away where I couldn’t just hop in the car and go and see my mother and my family. I went to the convent right out of high school and that was only, maybe five miles away, so it wasn’t like going all the way down here. But I love this part of the country and it really grew on me.”
Ryan recalled the first Friday she was at the school where, thirty minutes before dismissal, her students were “up and around and this way and that way and into the bathrooms and down the hall and everywhere,” she said.
Prior to her arrival, students had been trained to complete their “special job,” said Ryan.
“They were as cute as they could be, so I didn’t give up on that. I kept that the whole year,” she said.
Lucy King worked and taught at St. John’s for 32 years and retired last year.
“When I first came to St. John’s, I came from teaching in the Lexington schools, and when I came up for my job interview, and I drove around the corner, and I saw this building I thought, ‘Surely that’s not the school,” said King. “But sure enough, it was, and it was a wonderful surprise.”
Taking the job at the school was the best thing King ever did, she said.
King remarked of the school’s loving and caring atmosphere. In her first year, she began hearing rumors about a new school and as the school grew, so did the rumor, she said.
“I loved it here so much that I wanted to stay here, I wanted to teach in that new school. So I trudged on and I trudged on and I trudged on,” said King.
Eventually, after nearly retiring, King’s hopes of seeing and working in a new school came true, she said. Her last year teaching was spent at the school’s new location, Cardome.
The school’s former principal of eight years, Dan Mardell, was the last guest speaker to take the stage. Mardell commented on how the trailers that once served as additional classrooms and the playground were now gone from the property.
“As I thought though, about this, St. John’s was more than buildings. What made St. John’s school was the dedication, hard work, love and prayers of everyone involved in the school,” said Mardell.
As the ceremony came to a close, the time capsule was opened. Within it, a number of newspaper clippings, religious artifacts and other papers were inside.