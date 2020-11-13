Landin Stadnyk has always had an interest in politics, he said. He is only 17, but he wants to be a part of making a positive change in the community.
A few years ago, he began his research of offices someone his age may be able to run for. He said the only office in the state of Kentucky that someone under 18 may be elected to is that of conservation district supervisor.
A conservation district supervisor’s responsibilities are to help farmers and others in rural areas have the resources they need, he said.
Weighing whether Stadnyk thought he would be able to bring the change needed to the role, he ran for office.
The first time, he wasn’t elected to the position. Stadnyk said. But he tried again.
“It was definitely kind of surreal when I found out (about the 2020 office win),” he said.
Stadnyk plans to have a career in politics, but if that doesn’t work out he said he plans to go to law school.
As a senior at Great Crossing High School, he has been involved in several extra circular activities including National Honors Society, BETA Club, the Student-Y, academic team and Teen Court. He can also be seen on the sidelines of sporting events getting a shot of the action.
Stadnyk wants to encourage everyone to vote, he said. Participating in local elections are often more important that the national ones.
“Act for change you want to see in the community,” Stadnyk said.
