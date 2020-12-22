Georgetown Middle School (GMS) teachers and staff went door-to-door to more than 200 students’ homes to celebrate their student success last week.
The event, called the On-Track Buffalo Stampede, was created to reward students at the school who are on-track in their four courses and passed all of their content assessments.
The Buffalo Stampede replaced a typical celebratory event that GMS used to hold in the gymnasium where students were able to spend some time playing games with their classmates as a reward for scholastic achievement.
GMS Principal Shane Pickerill said the idea came out as a way to reward students while still maintaining the proper social distancing guidelines set out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Back before we were going back to all virtual, I met with our administrative team and said that we’ve got to figure out something to motivate our kids and keep them in this,” he said. “For students to complete all of their work while at home, that’s challenging. We wanted to take some time to celebrate their achievement.”
Once the teachers and staff arrive at the student’s home, they are presented with a large novelty check and a package containing a chocolate bar and an achievement certificate. They then take photos with the check that have been shared on the GMS Facebook page.
“I want them to know that we care about them,” Pickerill said. “We value them, we value their work that they’re doing, and the families and the parents, we value all of that. Everybody that’s all in with this.”
The teachers and staff spent three days going to each students door, and Pickerill said it was important to make sure they hit each qualifying students’ home. The daily routes were sent out to the families of the students and posted on the school’s Facebook page.
“It mean, it’s over 200 kids, which is great and we want more next time, but it was just making sure we were efficient,” he said.
Pickerill said the reaction thus far has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I just think interacting with them is a big thing right now since we’ve moved to virtual,” he said. “Kids have been thrilled and the parents have really appreciated it. We’ve had some parents crying. For the parents, it’s kind of validated what it means to the family. Our teachers love this too because it really gets to the heart of why you’re a teacher. I’ve never seen my teachers act so crazy yelling and honking horns.”
Pickerill said the pandemic has had it’s positives on student achievement, as the number of students who qualified this year is higher than it was this same time in 2019.
“A lot of our data is better right now than it was last year,” he said. “We’re doing better in the pandemic (academically) than we were without one. I’ve never seen the people come together at GMS like I have this year. A lot of our parents are doing the same thing, juggling work and making kids be successful, and the kids have stepped up.”
Despite all the negatives that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pickerill said he feels it’s taught students a valuable life lesson.
“Things are rough right now, but that doesn’t mean you lie down and don’t do anything,” he said. “This is a great lesson for everybody, especially kids, that even when life hands you lemons, you can make something good out of it, and I think we’re doing that.”
Scott County School’s recently announced classes would remain virtual through Jan. 22, 2021, but Pickerill said he and GMS are developing more ideas for future rewards for their students.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.