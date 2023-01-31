FRYSC

The Scott County School Board honored the FRYSC staff for their dedication to service students and families.

 News-Graphic Photo By Macey Hall

Challenge coins were presented to the Scott County Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) staff for their dedicated service to students and their families by the Scott County Board of Education during its meeting Thursday.

Superintendent Billy Parker recognized the hard work of local FRYSC centers and coordinators.

