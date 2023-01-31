Challenge coins were presented to the Scott County Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) staff for their dedicated service to students and their families by the Scott County Board of Education during its meeting Thursday.
Superintendent Billy Parker recognized the hard work of local FRYSC centers and coordinators.
“FRYSC centers are busy year-round with backpack programs, resource assistance, community partnerships, and parent and student educational opportunities,” Parker said. “All of these resources help meet essential needs of students and families so they can focus on the many educational opportunities provided by Scott County School District.”
One of the busiest times for FRYSC centers is winter break. During the cold weeks of winter, Elizabeth Yandell, Assistant Director of Student Services, said that “one coordinator met me after hours to make sure they had [someone] to pay a bill to make sure a heat bill was going to be paid to make sure a family stayed warm.”
In addition to these services, FRYSC coordinators spread cheer with Christmas gifts.
“Families received beautifully wrapped gifts when they thought giving their children gifts at Christmas was just a dream,” said Parker.
Whether it is providing backpacks or Christmas gifts, FRYSC coordinators are dedicated to making sure students have what they need, Yandell said,
“They are truly first responders and work hard to meet the needs of our students,” she said.