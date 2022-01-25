There were some familiar faces in some unusual places at Scott County’s schools Thursday.
Superintendent Billy Parker taught a biology class at Great Crossing High School, Community Education Director Renee Holmes taught art at Scott County Middle School and a number of other administrators and former teachers fanned out across the district to teach classes as absences — students, teachers and staff — reached “historic” proportions.
Some 176 teachers and staff were absent while student attendance dropped to 79 percent.
“It was the lowest attendance for students anyone could remember,” Parker said. “It was at historic proportions. Great Crossing High School was hit especially hard, but every school had shortages. So I announced to our administrative staff I was going to teach, and many other administrators stepped up to help fill in the gaps.
“It’s all about keeping in-person classes.”
It was a combination of issues that led to the massive absent total, on Thursday Parker said. Weather forecasts called for two to five inches of snow Wednesday night/Thursday morning, but when dawn broke there was virtually no snow anywhere in the county.
“We were out at 3:30 a.m. checking the roads, and there was nothing,” Parker said. “There was no reason to call off school. At 5:30 a.m. 85 people were out, so we decided to go ahead with school, but that number jumped significantly by 6 p.m. By 8 a.m., we had 130 people out.”
Eventually, some 179 teachers and staff were unable to attend classes Thursday forcing each school to scramble. The number of absences was so great there were not enough substitutes to fill the spots, so Parker decided to return to the classroom.
“There were a combination of factors that led to the high absentee rate,” he said. “The weather was a factor. We have heard from several parents and students who stayed up late expecting a snow day. Then schools in nearby districts did get snow and cancelled classes, so teachers with children in other districts had to call in to watch their children. And of course, sickness was a factor.”
The school district has out sourced its Test to Stay program and that company was also short-handed Thursday, so testing ran late into the day.
“And then we had several staff members tested and had to leave school because they had COVID,” Parker said.
It made for a long day for Parker, who was out checking the roads at 3:30 a.m., taught school and then attended a school board meeting that night. Following the board meeting, school district officials checked to see how many had called in to be absent Friday and ultimately decided to cancel school. Earlier during the board meeting, it was decided Feb. 21, normally a holiday for President’s Day, would be a school day.
“We had hoped that making Feb. 21 a school day would give us a cushion, but as it turned out we had to use it right away,” he said.
Sunday night school officials emailed teachers seeking information for attendance on Monday. A short time later the school system sent notice Monday classes will be not be held due to staffing shortages.
The school district has used five Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days and only has five more NTI days remaining. With the rapid spread of COVID and the recent weather patterns, Parker is concerned the school system may be forced to close again.
“We will be looking at making March 18 a school day, and of course we can always add days after Memorial Day into June, but obviously we don’t want to do that,” Parker said. That date has been a traditional day off for Scott County Schools due to the Sweet 16 basketball tournament.
During the school board meeting Parker explained there was some confusion about Section 12 of Senate Bill 25, which refers to Remote Instruction Days. The bill provides for 10 additional NTI days, if needed, for COVID or weather, but Parker said the bill’s provisions make it difficult if not impossible to be used by Scott County Schools.
“I know the legislature is trying to be helpful, but the details in the bill make it highly doubtful we could ever use those days,” Parker said. “The reason is that bill can only be used school by school, but does not allow the days to be used district wide.”
Closing one school and keeping the other schools open could create problems for parents with children in multiple schools, as well as teachers who may teach in an open school, but have children in a closed school, Parker said.
“It would put people in an uncomfortable position,” he said. “I would prefer to keep things as normal as possible.”
Last fall, Scott County Schools were closed due to extensive power outages, which became its first NTI day. Forced to close on that day now squeezes the school system if the snowy weather and the COVID outbreak continues.
“I don’t think the schools are the reason for the community COVID outbreak,” Parker said. “After all, we’ve only been in class eight days since the holiday break, but we are all seeing the numbers. We have to be realistic. We want to maintain in-person instruction.”
