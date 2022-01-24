As COVID infections climb along with absences among students, teachers and staff, officials at Scott County Schools are developing contingency plans.
Classes have been called off Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 with both are designated as Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days, but that leaves only three more NTI days for the school district with two months of winter remaining and record-breaking COVID infections increasing countywide.
“Based on staff absences due to personal illness, quarantine, or the illness of loved ones that require their absence from work, Scott County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26,” states a SCS press release.
Senate Bill 25 allows for 10 additional Temporary Remote Instruction Days on a school by school basis, but it cannot be used district wide. During last week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Billy Parker said it was “doubtful” Scott County would be able to use those days noting the difficulties it would create for parents with children in multiple schools, as well as teachers who may work in an ‘open” school but have a child in a “closed” school forcing the teacher to call in absent.
But forced by the high number of absences, school officials are starting to explore their options. Last Friday, WEDCO Health District reported a record-shattering 634 confirmed cases in one day and almost 1,000 over a two-day period. Many of the new cases are younger than 40, with some as young as two years old.
While classes are closed, teachers who are not sick or in quarantine are instructed to come to work Jan. 25 and 26, “to develop plans and assignments for Temporary Remote Instruction (TRI). In the future, we may use this option to address staff absences without shutting down the entire district,” states the press release.
TRI days will include assignments students will complete at home, states the press release.
“With TRI, we have the ability to close one, or more, individual schools based on need,” states the SCS release. “In this scenario, some schools could remain open if they are able to staff the building adequately and ensure student safety through proper supervision. If a school is closed for a TRI day, parents with children who attend the school in question will receive notification so that they can plan accordingly. Schools will provide additional information regarding TRI assignments. Each school may use up to 10 TRI days during the remainder of the school year as outlined in Senate Bill 25, recently approved by the state legislature.
"The lessons and assignments for TRI will be different than NTI instructional days. TRI days will be counted as student instruction days and will not have to be made up at the end of the year."
The press release does not distinguish the difference between NTI and TRI instructions. Each school will be meeting with teachers tomorrow, Tuesday, to go over what will be expected for TRI assignments.
“We will continue to closely monitor our staffing situation and will do everything possible to provide as much notice to families as we can when decisions are made to close schools for TRI days,” states the school system. “We will reserve the use of our remaining NTI days for weather-related closures or school closures that would impact the entire district."