When Hayden Willoughby obtained his peer support certificate, he wasn’t sure what direction it would take him in. But he knew he wanted to help others who had been through the same struggles he has.
Now, as the office manager for Shepherd’s House (SH), an outpatient addiction treatment program, Georgetown native Willoughby uses his peer support status daily.
Becoming a Kentucky Peer Specialist requires 30 hours of training, passing a written and oral test and then earning at least six hours of continuing education annually. A peer support’s job, according to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, is not to replace clinical mental health staff, but to offer additional and alternative options to help in recovery efforts.
“I share my story. That’s what makes the peer-to-peer process so beautiful, and what really qualifies someone,” Willoughby says.
During a recent work session held by Scott County Fiscal Court, SH staffers came in to give a progress update. “I’ve known some of the men here in this room since I was a kid,” Willoughby told the court. “It’s awesome to be standing before you like this …”
In the past, he’s stood up before courts for completely different reasons.
After the meeting, Willoughby took some time to explain why he became involved in treatment. “Doctors and therapists have a lot of great stuff to provide, but someone who can tell you about they things they’ve been through, and they’ve come out to the other side — that’s the bread and butter.”
Willoughby became addicted to opiates, an all too common outcome from being treated with prescription pain pills, after a bad car wreck at 19. After pills became too expensive, he ended up on heroin. It was stronger, cheaper and easier to get.
At first, he was a closet user. “I had hopes and dreams, was a good kid, in community college, never been in trouble and hadn’t really done drugs.”
So when he started using, it was a shameful thing. “It wasn’t a party, I wasn’t a rockstar — it was shame.” But as any addict will tell you, eventually the high stops working and you’re just using to maintain and function, no longer escaping the pain. “If anything, it’s making it worse,” he says.
Eventually he couldn’t stay in the closet any longer. Willoughby caught charges for drug-related crimes, like petty theft and possession.
“I’ve been to jail 30 times. I overdosed a few times, ended up hospitalized numerous times, and was ‘Narcan’d’ twice,” he says about naloxone, a drug that reverses an OD. He’d gone to inpatient treatment 20 times, partly due to family using Casey’s Law, allowing them to lawfully intervene to obtain involuntary, court-ordered treatment.
Two years ago, Willoughby went on the run from drug court. He was required “to drop,” or give a urine sample for a drug screen, and had started taking methamphetamines. He knew he would test dirty, so he took off, finding himself on the streets for two weeks.
“I was disgusted with myself. Most everyone I knew had cut ties with me.”
He was walking the streets of Lexington on one of the coldest nights in December with no jacket — he traded it for a taxi ride to get his last shot of heroin.
Willoughby ended up inside a restaurant near campus. A man walked up to him and handed over his plate of leftover scraps. “The guy said he knew I was going through something and he was praying for me. I was crying over this plate. It really made me want to change.”
Willoughby stops talking for several seconds. “Shew. Shew. Sorry, it still gets me. I ate this man’s leftovers. That’s where it took me.”
He called his brother, who took one more chance on Willoughby, getting him a ride. “For some reason, my little brother — one of the people I probably hurt the most — answered my call for help.”
He’s since made amends with family and friends, but it wasn’t easy. He went to a program in Lexington, and for some reason, it finally clicked.
Both Willoughby and Roger Fox, director of outreach for SH, say they are incredibly thankful to the local community for working to give others a second chance by offering this program. That includes the fiscal court, which funds SH, which opened in September.
“This community is opening their eyes to say hey, there’s a problem and it’s not going away. Can we do something other than keep jailing these people? Can we help them? So that’s huge,” Willoughby says.
The cycle of addicts’ reentry into jail doesn’t end, he says. “Typically, it’s been there’s another drug charge, another theft charge. Put him back in jail, put him back on probation. He fails a drug test, send him back through, he’s in and out of the paper, he’s serving out. It’s been that way ... So I think this is a huge thing for the community.”
“It’s been a revolving door with the drug addicts …” Derran Broyles said, Scott County’s jailer for the last seven years.
A former Kentucky State Police sergeant, Broyles was stationed at several posts by the time he retired, but policed Scott the majority of his career. He worked the streets as a trooper with Sheriff Tony Hampton, and as a sheriff’s deputy for a year after he retired, before coming jailer.
“I’d worked with so many jails around the state, saw all sides to it. Felt like I could come here and make a difference.”
Broyles has seen everything from withdrawal and death, to destruction of families, home-lives and individual lives from addiction. “I’ve seen the revolving door that addiction sets up for an individual. Unfortunately, through my police work, it sent several individuals to prison on multiple-year sentences for making meth. They would get out after years and years in prison, and go right back to it.”
Broyles says that made an impact on him. He knows drugs are a very powerful entity we’re dealing with. Especially “the ones that have the highly addictive qualities of heroin and meth, even crack, then you’re dealing with an animal that has long-term implications, not just on the individual, but on society as a whole.”
He see how the revolving door into incarceration is damaging to communities. “They go in, back out and committing crimes related to addiction, picked back up, back into incarceration and back out …”
And that’s not what he envisioned as “making a change,” he says. “I want them to leave here changed somehow. … I want them to be impacted. And the absence of that happening here is detrimental to the overall goals of our facility.”
The Scott County Detention Center cannot operate a substance abuse program (SAP) because Broyles says they don’t have a unit big enough. He says the Department of Corrections (DOC) requires SAP units to be housed separately from others, and that it be a minimum of 20 inmates, something he says is really unfortunate. “Our largest has 11 beds,” he says, but that they could “carve out a small cell if the DOC would allow a minimum of 10.”
Lisa Lamb, DOC’s deputy commissioner of Community Services and Local Facilities, says there is no minimum requirement for beds. But that DOC’s Division of Addiction Services does require the programs to have an Alcohol and Other Drug Entity license through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
“This is to endure quality treatment is provided in all DOC-operated and contracted programs for substance use disorder treatment,” Lamb said. And, the license must be met with staffing qualifications that comply with Kentucky Administration Regulations.
“The DOC doesn’t require a minimum amount of beds for an approved jail SAP, but we have explained to the jailer that it would be difficult to pay the salary of a licensed professional to meet these requirements without having at least 20 beds.” She added that the DOC pays an additional per diem of $9 per inmate in SAP programs. “This is in addition to the per diem paid for housing.”
Broyles says he is an advocate for SH. “I gotta tell you, I’m up for anything we can do to make the rehab part of this more effective.”
In Boyle County, where Shepherd’s House has another IOP and works inside the jail with SAP, there is also a re-entry coordinator, someone who leads in-jail workshops inmates can complete and get time-served credit for.
“We don’t have anything like that here,” Broyles said. “But I’m willing to do whatever and partner in anyway necessary, to make rehabilitation happen.”
