Stephanie Kidwell, left, and Hunter Moore, center, are sworn in as members of the ethics board by Stamping Grounds mayor Keith Murphy, right, on Aug. 15.

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

STAMPING GROUND — Two Stamping Ground Commission members were appointed to form a new ethics board Tuesday as a part of the regular commission meeting. Hunter Moore and Stephanie Kidwell were both unanimously approved by the board. Moore will serve for a two year term, and Kidwell for a three year term. The commission plans to appoint a third member, but the person that had expressed interest in the position was not at the meeting. Both Moore and Kidwell were sworn in, with their positions effective immediately. 

The Board of Ethics was created by an ordinance in 1994, but this is the first time that the board has had members appointed. Ordinance 1994-12, which established the Board of Ethics, gave it the power to handle complaints and hold hearings regarding possible violations of the ethics code. 

