STAMPING GROUND — Two Stamping Ground Commission members were appointed to form a new ethics board Tuesday as a part of the regular commission meeting. Hunter Moore and Stephanie Kidwell were both unanimously approved by the board. Moore will serve for a two year term, and Kidwell for a three year term. The commission plans to appoint a third member, but the person that had expressed interest in the position was not at the meeting. Both Moore and Kidwell were sworn in, with their positions effective immediately.
The Board of Ethics was created by an ordinance in 1994, but this is the first time that the board has had members appointed. Ordinance 1994-12, which established the Board of Ethics, gave it the power to handle complaints and hold hearings regarding possible violations of the ethics code.
The board is also given authority to subpoena witnesses or documents, advise county officers and employees regarding possible violations, enforce the ethics code and impose penalties as authorized, review financial disclosure and adopt necessary ethics regulations. Decisions made by the ethics board can be appealed to the circuit court.
The commission also reviewed three bids for solid waste service. Rumpke Waste & and Recycling, Central Kentucky Hauling, and Wellman Waste Service all submitted bids to provide service to 310 customers in Stamping Ground. The commission deliberated for some time comparing rates and asking the company representatives questions. Ultimately, four commissioners voted to award the contract to Wellman Waste Service. Wellman Waste Service is a company based in Georgetown, and Jeff Wellman, the owner, thanked the commission and mentioned that this is the company’s first municipal contract.
The commission also gave approval to Steven Popp to remove trees and trim hedges on public property in Stamping Ground, including behind City Hall.
Police Commissioner Jennifer Jones brought up a conversation with Scott County Schools superintendent Billy Parker and assistant superintendent Dwayne Ellsion. Scott County Schools plans to cover half of the pay for either Stamping Ground police officer for the hours that they spend in Stamping Ground Elementary acting as a school resource officer. Both Police Chief Don Whitlock and officer John Giles will participate in a school resource officer training. Both officers will now track how much time they spend in the school. While neither officer stays at the school the whole day, Whitlock mentioned that response time from anywhere in town is very quick.
“It’s about a minute,” Whitlock said.
Giles also summarized a recently solved case. An eight-year old child walked into a building at Vest Fabrication on Calvert Street and tried his hand at operating a forklift, but did not have the required expertise and hit a pole, causing structural damage which Giles estimated will cost $15,000 to repair. The child was unharmed, and said that he had been watching YouTube videos about forklifts which inspired the joyride, Giles said.
The City Commissioners also approved a motion to hold the Christmas Parade on the second Saturday in December this year, and a motion to waive fees for the upcoming Buffalo Daze festival. A first reading was held for a property tax ordinance that would increase the revenue gathered by the city by four percent, though the property tax rate will be slightly less than the previous year.