STAMPING GROUND — Christmas will come to Stamping Ground this year. A Christmas parade was approved by the Stamping Ground City Commission on Tuesday.
The parade is set for Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., and Santa Claus will be making an appearance.
“Just in light of how tumultuous 2020 has been, to still have in spite of all that to have some sibilance of normalcy in the middle of all this…a little bit of feel good I think is needed,” said Mayor Keith Murphy.
There will no photos with Santa due to the need for social distancing. Mrs. Claus may be there to judge the parade floats, as well.
With Stamping Ground being a smaller city than Georgetown, Robert Duncan said he believes it’ll be easier for people to spread out, or they can watch from their cars.
Planning a parade like this takes months, both Murphy and Duncan said.
“You think two and three months (a parade) shouldn’t take that much time, but procedurally it does,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he remembers the parade from when he was a kid.
“Our grand marshal for the Christmas parade is going to be the principal of Stamping Ground Elementary School, Maria Bennett,” said Commissioner Jessica Zagaruyka. “She’s done an amazing job with your community and she is well deserving of being grand marshall.”
