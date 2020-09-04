STAMPING GROUND — During the bi-weekly city council meeting on Tuesday night in Stamping Ground, one of the main talking points was the awarding of $56,000 to the city of Stamping Ground from Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell’s CARES Act. However, the city was not able to receive the entire amount in one lump sum, instead asking for a payment of $27,000. Stamping Ground was then awarded $46,218 and will receive the rest of the $9,782 at a later date.
Other business discussed at the Sept. 1 meeting:
— Stamping Ground City Council voted to keep property tax in Stamping Ground the same.
— AT&T is looking at Stamping Ground and Sadieville for an experimental testing with internet hotspots, to boost internet activity and signal in the cities. There will be more information to come on this topic.
— The Stamping Ground City Council voted to approve a $10,000 electronics upgrade for three police cruisers.
— The 227 Yard Sale in Stamping Ground is taking place September 5th. Locations include 115 Wright St., which is a two-family sale, 120 Locust Fork Rd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 3369 Main St., which is a four-family sale.
— A motion was passed to move all city employees to direct deposit as opposed to receiving a physical check.
