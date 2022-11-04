STAMPING GROUND — A former mayor has been selected for the interim position in the City of Stamping Ground after a commission meeting Tuesday night.
Former Mayor Bill Swartz will serve as the city’s interim mayor until the end of the year, when the next elected individual will take office. Swartz was first elected in 2010, and presided over the city as mayor for that four-year term.
The commission called an executive session during its regularly scheduled meeting. Once the session concluded, Mayor Pro Tem David Clark made a motion to appoint Commissioner Rob Jones to fill in for the next two months. Jones seconded his motion.
When asked if there was any further discussion, Commissioner Dale Perry said he would vote against the motion.
“I do think there is another viable candidate that’s not me that would be a better fit for the position at this point,” Perry said.
Jones told Perry he appreciated his confidence before the vote was tied at 2-2, as Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka also voted in opposition of Clark’s motion. Jones quickly made the motion to appoint Swartz next.
“I’m not about sitting up here arguing over who’s going to be what or whatever. I’m for the unity of this community, and if Bill feels the best to bring unity to this community then that’s where we need to be,” Jones said.
Perry said he appreciated Jones’ insight in the matter, adding that’s what will make him a good magistrate in Scott County. The motion was then passed unanimously.
Before citizens were able to speak at the meeting, Perry told the commission he believed it was “totally unprofessional” to require citizens to give their names to be used in the meeting minutes. He said he wanted to ask a “procedural and respectful thing” in regards to the clerk’s ability to ask for and record specific individuals by name in the minutes.
“We have never asked citizens to identify themselves here. There’s actually a state law that says we can’t make them identify themselves,” he said. “If they bring comments or concerns, I don’t think that we should be noting them in our minutes.”
Perry said it is intimidating to citizens who have concerns, adding some have even voiced they will not attend meetings if their names will be recorded in the minutes.
“I’d just like to ask for our minutes, if it’s someone from the public, that they speak freely and not worry about their name being in the minutes. Us? We’re free game. But I would just like to ask, respectfully, that their names don’t end up in minutes,” he said.
City Attorney Joe Hoffman said there isn’t anything specifically stating the commission is required to name individuals in the minutes, with Jones stating the planning and zoning board he once belonged to did.
Although it seems the commission has the ability to decide, Perry said he thinks it is wrong for the clerk to approach citizens days after a meeting to ask for their names to be placed in the minutes. He also said he believes the city minutes possess a certain “tone” in its writing that other commissions or boards do not have in their minutes.
Clark disagreed, saying the more detail available in the minutes the better, especially if citizens take the time to stand before the commission with a concern.
“I don’t see why their name shouldn’t go in it,” he said.
One citizen raised concerns about Mayor Keith Murphy, who had submitted a letter of resignation for his position that was read during an Oct. 18 meeting. The citizen said although Murphy had resigned, she had seen multiple campaign signs throughout the city showing him seeking re-election, adding she had contacted officials about his filing status. As of Thursday morning, Murphy remained a candidate in the Stamping Ground Mayor race.
The citizen also referenced Murphy’s actions in earlier meetings and with regards to a city fund issue, noting if it had been her, she likely would be arrested.
“I guarantee you, because I’m not a good ol’ boy, I guarantee you state police would have been involved,” she said. “I’m asking this commission: why are we not holding our elected officials to a higher standard?”
Discussion continued with the code of ethics in regards to a mayor’s position, as well as questions about the city’s standards. Citizens cited a number of documents and sources, such as the Executive Branch Ethics Commission, arguing their point that Murphy should ultimately be investigated and potentially prosecuted for his actions. Concerns also stem from the city’s failure to appoint and provide the citizens with an ethics committee, where they would be able to safely file their complaints instead of bringing them to Stamping Ground City Hall in front of an individual they may have an issue with.
Though Commissioners Perry and Zagaruyka seemed to agree with the citizens, Jones said Murphy’s actions were an “honest mistake” that has since been addressed. Perry disagreed, stating Murphy knew the commission needed to approve his decisions first. Zagaruyka questioned Jones’ statement as well.
“Then why would he leave and not face everything and work through it?” she said.
Jones questioned if the commission and city understands “what Ketih’s been through in the last few months.” He argued with Perry about how Murphy handled things, stating Murphy did not steal. Perry noted the resources, like stamps, Murphy allegedly took for his state teleworking job and then attempted to replace at a later time.
“That’s theft, Rob. If I steal something from Walmart and take something back a week later to replace it, I still stole it,” Perry said. “How many times will you give him? My mom gave me once or twice, but then she whooped my butt.”
Further discussion took place about an ethics board and Murphy’s recent actions, where emotions ran high and moments of silence befell city hall before its commission changed topics.