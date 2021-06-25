The City of Stamping Ground unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2021-0001 at Tuesday’s special-called meeting.
The ordinance outlines the city’s budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which will go into effect July 1.
As part of the budget, Stamping Ground will receive $103,868 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
According to the ordinance, the fund balance carried forward for the general fund is $209,990, $49,343 for the street fund, $1,109 for the public works/sanitation fund, $1,422 for the fire fund and $2,675 for the police fund.
The total estimated revenue for the general fund is $495,868, which includes the ARPA funds. The total estimated revenue for the street fund is $10,000, $61,000 for the public works/sanitation fund, $20,000 for the fire fund and $9,700 for the police fund.
When combined, the total resources available for appropriation include $705,858 in the general fund, $59,343 in the street fund, $62,109 in the public works/sanitation fund, $21,422 in the fire fund and $12,375 in the police fund.
Total appropriations for each fund consist of $266,000 in the general fund, $11,000 in the street fund, $61,000 in the public works/sanitation fund, $136,000 in the fire fund and $160,000 in the police fund.
At the end of the fiscal year, Stamping Ground estimates a general fund balance, including CDs, of $174,858, a street fund balance of $48,343, a public works/sanitation fund balance of $1,109, a fire fund balance of $1,422 and a police fund balance of $1,735.
Additionally, the commission unanimously approved a motion to utilize ABC funds to cover the unit cost and installation of a front and rear facing radar unit for the police department.
The commission also announced plans for Food Truck Friday and the Fourth of July celebration. Food Truck Friday will take place July 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buffalo Square Park. The festivities will feature live music by the Hazlett Brothers Band and a Red State BBQ food truck.
The Fourth of July celebration kicks off with the Independence Day Parade at 3 p.m. Parade lineup will start at 2:30 p.m. in the Edgewood subdivision. After the parade, the community will have live music from Adam Stewart and the Hazlett Brothers Band, food trucks, including Good Burger Bus, El Tako Riko and Emma’s Sweet Treats, and a pie baking contest.
If anyone is interested in participating in the parade or the pie baking contest, contact Dale Perry at 502-542-9395 for more information.
Other action items at the commission meeting include the following:
— Approved an estimate for sidewalk repairs.
— Approved an estimate from Thoroughbred Engineering contingent on approval for easement from Bill Stevens for a survey of city property and the creation of a site plan, grading plan, soil erosion plan and construction details plan for a parking lot at 3384 Main Street. The estimate also includes a meeting with commissioners to discuss the design and attending a council meeting.
