STAMPING GROUND — Installation of 30-minute parking only signs from 3381 through 3383 Main Street was approved by the Stamping Ground Commission on Tuesday. The approval came after discussions on the impact of parking on businesses.
One business approved the signs during the meeting, but the commission plans to reach out to other business owners to gauge interest in more signs in other areas.
“We need to be prepared to adopt a separate one in front of another location,” said Streets Commissioner Dale Perry.
The parking lane will include signage indicating the limited time frame for parking. Customers would be expected to follow the honor system, but business owners would also play a role in regulating the area. If customers are parked longer than the given time, business owners can call Chief of Police Roger Nowakowski about the issue.
“The onus is really on the business owner. If somebody is there longer than they need to be, to call that in and say they’ve been there too long,” said Perry.
This is not the first time excessive parking time has been discussed by the commission.
“Years ago, the commission thought about having restricted time limit parking because there’s a fine that they gave parking excessive allowed time, so this is something not novel for us,” said Perry.
The addition of the signs could have a bigger effect than solely spurring business growth.
“These signs, I think, will have a psychological effect as much as anything else because these signs don’t normally appear, normally, in residential districts,” said Wconomic Development Commissioner David Clark.
The ultimate goal behind parking limits is to return Main Street to a business environment. Clark said he is glad Stamping Ground had the issue because it is a sign of business growth, something the commission has been striving for in recent years.
“We want this area of town to return to a business environment,” Clark said. “This comes with the business environment change and growth, so let’s make the most of it.”
The commission also discussed creating a public parking lot to address a lack of public parking. A final decision was not made regarding the lot, but the commission will continue to pursue the idea.
Other topics of conversations included:
— Calling a special budget meeting for June 8-10.
— Approving payment to Melissa Bayer as laid out in her contract.
— Approving May financials.
— Conducting a Fourth of July parade and festival with live music and activities.
— Estimates and bids for sidewalk repairs and the Fire Department have been received.
