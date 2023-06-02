STAMPING GROUND - Stamping Ground’s city commission met on Thursday, May 25 to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and matters concerning the city’s police and fire departments.  

The meeting opened with a presentation from a representative at Aflac about supplementary insurance for city employees.  This was followed by discussion concerning the purchase or leasing of a new printer for city hall, which was tabled for a later meeting. 

