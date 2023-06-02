STAMPING GROUND - Stamping Ground’s city commission met on Thursday, May 25 to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and matters concerning the city’s police and fire departments.
The meeting opened with a presentation from a representative at Aflac about supplementary insurance for city employees. This was followed by discussion concerning the purchase or leasing of a new printer for city hall, which was tabled for a later meeting.
The city’s fire department, said Chief Robert Hendricks, has applied for grants to purchase an apparatus and a cascade breathing system. They have also applied for a forestry grant.
The grant for the apparatus is $545,000, but requires a match of 5 percent, coming out to $27,250 required for the city to pay on the equipment, Hendricks explained. Similarly, the grant for the cascade breathing system is another 5 percent match grant; of the $30,000 grant, Stamping Ground would be responsible for $1500.
The forestry grant, however, is a matching grant; of the $10,000 applied for, the city would be responsible for $5000, Hendricks said.
“The odds of us getting all three grants, I think, are probably pretty slim,” he said. “But I just want you to be prepared in case we were to, that we would be obligated for that.”
Prior approval was received when applying for the grants, said Hendricks. The department is also facing another expense in the form of air bottles, a part of a firefighter’s breathing air system. The department is in need of 15 to replace those that have come to the end of their lifespan, each priced at over $2000, Hendricks explained.
“We’ve gotten all of the 15 year life,” he said. “It actually got extended into about 17 years, but by next year, they will be completely unusable… and were we to replace the 15 of those that would be about $45,000.”
The department continues to look where to purchase and mount new tires for the fire truck, Hendricks said.
Hendricks also brought “full time coverage from this station down here,” to the commission. Although a crew can assemble as fast as they can, it is still not as quick as if they were present within the building, he said.
“I think to properly serve our citizens … we really need to have at least a small crew assembled,” Hendricks said.
The minimum for this crew would be three, as the city and county consider it to be minimum staffing, he said.
“I’m not talking about full-time employees,” Hendricks said. “We’re talking about assembling trained professionals, enough to keep that staffed and hopefully many of those could be the people who are already working with us and for us as volunteers. But it would also, could include other people that are certified, perhaps off-duty firefighters from city, county, Lexington, Frankfort … the people are available. It’s just we need to develop the program, and I’d be happy to move forward with that.”
Police Chief Don Whitlock followed and asked the commission to “consider the cost of living raise” concerning the formation of the budget for the coming fiscal year.
Whitlock also discussed the potential addition of a school resource officer for Stamping Ground Elementary.
“We’re here, we’re like a minute away, so we’re gonna consider doing the same thing that we were doing,” said Whitlock. “If he (Sheriff Tony Hampton) gets the money for it, we might ask for a little bit more, unless he wants to put an officer in there … or a deputy in there permanently.”
Currently, the police department does most of the elementary school’s property checks and “if there’s a problem … we go address it,” Whitlock said. “If it’s something major, I’ll get a hold of their sergeant or lieutenant and let them know, ‘Hey, send your guy here, now’ and they come and do that.”
Whitlock also discussed the $64,000 cost of a cruiser with a law enforcement package.
Alongside this, the addition of more Flock cameras to areas of the city and surrounding county is going to cost $7,500, said Whitlock.
“Two of the cameras we want to put out, we want to get a little distance from the city limits to give us more time to respond. So that’s going to put it outside of city limits,” he said.
Whitlock said that he was looking to potentially share the costs of these cameras outside of limits with the county.
The commission also moved to purchase a new ballistic vest for Whitlock, who’s current vest is nearing its five-year expiration date.
Parks and Recreation is looking at the acquisition of seating equipment for the pavilion, and the upgrade of electrical hookups at Buffalo Square was also discussed.
No budget for the coming fiscal year was passed, and the commission is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, June 6.