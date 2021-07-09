STAMPING GROUND — Josh Cook, chief of Stamping Ground Fire Department, recognized five members of the department for their efforts in a medical emergency at Tuesday night’s Stamping Ground City Commission meeting.
In a letter from Georgetown Scott County Emergency Medical Services Director Chris Runyon, members of the Stamping Ground Fire Department completed a successful resuscitation last month after responding to a call for respiratory difficulty. The patient was transported to the hospital but has since been discharged and is living back at home.
“It is because of the dedication, the training by your staff and their outstanding work on the scene that they were able to make such a difference on that day,” Runyon said.
Cook awarded Lt. John Hobbs, Lt. Andrew Tackett, firefighter Cierra Osterhage, firefighter James Osterhage and firefighter Frank Patterson chief citations for their efforts.
“These guys are some of our most dedicated members, especially when it comes to training and everything else,” Cook said. “I thought it was a very neat thing for them to send us and I wanted you all to see them and recognize them for their good job.”
Commissioners Rob Jones, Dale Perry and David Clark then expressed their gratitude for the firefighters and applauded Chief Cook for his continued attention to providing EMS training to the members of the department.
Other actions taken during the meeting included:
— Approved the purchase of brackets for flagpoles.
— Approved June financials.
— Approved June 15 meeting minutes.
— Approved Scott County Youth Livestock Showcase sponsorship.
