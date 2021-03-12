STAMPING GROUND — While the Stamping Ground City Commission went over financials at the March 2 meeting, Melissa Bayer presented some areas the city needed to study. Looking over the sanitation and trash collection, the city is paying $1.25 for each bill created, Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy said. That $1.25 is added into a resident's water bill.
"As people move in and out of town, we're still paying and this was just part of the overall auditing that we routinely do," Murphy said. "And this was something that the CPA caught."
In order to save money in that area, the commission discussed processes to better organize what bills are for current residents and what needs to be let go.
"We've spent some time in the last year…going over exactly how many we should be paying for," he said. "(We're) just trying to get everybody's list to match."
Creating an internal system for reaching out to customers for repayment was an option presented in the meeting. Another option presented was to reach out to providers for an aging report which identifies existing and expired customers.
Also discussed last week was the traffic control outside of Stamping Ground Elementary School.
"In the mornings we've got a pretty big traffic tie-up going back—well, I guess it goes down both sides of Main Street—and that's people trying to get to work, people trying to drop their kids off," Murphy said. "We've got one way in, one way out. The police chief covers the crosswalk down there at the intersection where the post office is."
Maria Bennett, Stamping Ground Elementary principal was invited to the commission meeting to discuss the intake process at the school.
"Once we get a picture of that, then see if there is anything else that we could possibly do to help (the school) out—if it was going to be feasible to maybe divert some through-traffic so that we could get caught up in that," Murphy said. "We were just trying to think of something that would make that process easier until some of this settles down."
Currently, there is a bus driver shortage, as well, he said.
Other talking points at the commission meeting:
— Railroad Street is planned to become a city street, Murphy said. The street may be made a one-way.
— A sidewalk project is expected with the next grant cycle after the previous grant cycle expired in 2020.
— An easement at Collins residence was discussed to put gravel over some grass on the edge of property.
— Code Enforcement payment was presented to the commission.
— Open Record forms have been put in front of commission and signed.
— Steven Popp's bid was considered and accepted for mowing.