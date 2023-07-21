In Stamping Ground, work is being done to better its outdoor facilities available for use by community members, said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kendra Headen-Murphy. The city’s outdoor venue, a pavilion in Buffalo Springs Park, is set to undergo a number of renovations, including new tables, fans and updated electrical outlets, among others. 

“The picnic tables that are in there are going to be replaced with ones that are made out of recycled tires, so they will last forever and be comfortable,” Headen-Murphy said. “The nice, big ceiling fans … even in the summer, it can be nice and cool. The porta potties, the new lighting is going to be absolutely amazing. The electrical system is going to be amazing, and that should last a very, very long time,” Headen-Murphy said. 

Tags

Recommended for you