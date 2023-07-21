In Stamping Ground, work is being done to better its outdoor facilities available for use by community members, said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kendra Headen-Murphy. The city’s outdoor venue, a pavilion in Buffalo Springs Park, is set to undergo a number of renovations, including new tables, fans and updated electrical outlets, among others.
“The picnic tables that are in there are going to be replaced with ones that are made out of recycled tires, so they will last forever and be comfortable,” Headen-Murphy said. “The nice, big ceiling fans … even in the summer, it can be nice and cool. The porta potties, the new lighting is going to be absolutely amazing. The electrical system is going to be amazing, and that should last a very, very long time,” Headen-Murphy said.
The space needed improvement and can be used for numerous events, Headen-Murphy said. It also served as Headen-Murphy and Mayor Keith Murphy’s wedding reception venue, she explained.
“It just really needed some updating, with lighting and the fans,” Headen-Murphy said. “It’s a beautiful backdrop … the spring’s right there, the hill and everything behind it. We’ve got a playground there. It can be used for family reunions, for birthday parties, adults and kids.”
Headen-Murphy wants to “keep Stamping Ground people in Stamping Ground” with the revitalization of the space.
“They don’t have to go to Lexington or Georgetown or any place like that,” she said. “They can have an event here and have, pretty much, any people they want.”
Residents and non-residents can rent the space by visiting Stamping Ground City Hall, Headen-Murphy said.