STAMPING GROUND — Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy signed a declaration of a local State of Emergency on Dec. 7 after Stamping Ground was hit by an F-1 tornado on Dec. 6.
The majority of the damage was sustained by homes in Parker’s Mobile Home Park where 6 mobile homes were completely destroyed and other homes sustained significant damage as well. Multiple mobile homes in the park were still without electricity as of Tuesday, according to Murphy.
The declaration of emergency gives the mayor the ability to approve expenses and employ temporary workers and volunteers to assist with emergency efforts. It also allows the local government to coordinate with the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and to enact the local emergency operational plan. Murphy says that all efforts will be funneled through the EMA.
The mayor’s wife, Kendra Murphy, gave an informal update on the aid efforts at the Stamping Ground City Commission Meeting on Tuesday. Several families who lost their homes are currently sheltering at the Stamping Ground Christian Church.
Murphy stated that while offers for in-kind donations have been very generous what is needed most is monetary donations. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Stamping Ground City Hall at 3374 Main St, Stamping Ground, KY 40379 and can be made to the City of Stamping Ground Disaster Relief Fund.
Mayor Murphy stated that after the funds are distributed a public report will be made available on how the money was spent.
