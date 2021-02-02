STAMPING GROUND — Passing through Stamping Ground, one might notice a little one room building behind city hall.
That was the office of Dr. William Mason who established his practice in the town just before the time of the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918.
Dr. Mason graduated from the Kentucky School of Medicine in Louisville in 1906, just after meeting his wife, Alice Taylor, said Mason’s nephew, James Mason. They resided in Grant County before moving to Stamping Ground.
Over the years the Mason family has shared stories of Dr. Mason. Though he passed away before his grandchildren Bob Mason, Carol Williams and nephew James had the chance to meet him, they remember him fondly, they said.
“He was the old-time doctor that took care of everybody,” Williams said.
He was paid in produce, chickens, eggs, anything someone would pay him, his family said.
“I’m sure that, like old doctors of that time, he used a horse and buggy (and saw) families at their homes, as was the practice of that time,” James said.
Williams recalls her mother telling the story of Dr. Mason bringing soup to their family’s house during the Spanish flu.
He did it all, Bob said.
“A lot of people would have the middle name Mason, because he delivered them,” he said.
Dr. Mason is the only known medical doctor in the Mason family line, James said.
He died of heart disease on March 20, 1930, and is buried in the Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground.
