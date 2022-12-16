STAMPING GROUND — Juliet Konny and Campbell Conner, two students at Stamping Ground Elementary (SGE), started an after-school Kindness Club.
For the last meeting before winter break, over 50 students from the Kindness Club packed plastic baggies to hand out to people in need.
“We thought it would be a good idea to spread kindness in the school,” said Conner.
The students approached the school counselor, Maris Selski-Green, with the idea for the club.
“I talked to (Conner) one day, and said, ‘We always feel bad about people who don’t have very much,’ so we talked to Miss Green about it, and we decided to start a club, and now we are going to do the donations,” Konny said.
During the first Kindness Club meeting, students gathered to discuss what they wanted to do for the community, Green said.
“We texted all the parents of the kids in the Kindness Club, and we told them things that we could use, and then we got a lot of stuff,” said Konny. “We got help from a local church.”
The school cafeteria was set up with an assembly line of bins where students would take items such as toiletries, snacks, socks and water to fill the bags. Each student took a bag and put it in their backpack to hand out to someone in need.
Students also wrote encouraging notes to go with the items.
“We are going to take the bags and keep them in our cars, and whenever we see someone who needs them, we are going to give them the bag,” said Conner.
Stephanie Konny, Juliet’s mother, who is a substitute teacher at SGE, said starting the kindness club was in keeping with Juliet’s personality.
“She’s always had so much empathy,” Stephanie said.
The highlight of the Kindness Club for the students is the happiness it brings.
“I just love seeing how happy everyone is and spreading happiness,” Juliet said.