Juliet Konny, Campbell Conner and Eli Helms pack bags to give to those in need over winter break. This was part of the final meeting of the semester for the Kindness Club at Stamping Ground Elementary on Dec. 12.

 News-Graphic Photo by Peter Wilson

STAMPING GROUND — Juliet Konny and Campbell Conner, two students at Stamping Ground Elementary (SGE), started an after-school Kindness Club. 

For the last meeting before winter break, over 50 students from the Kindness Club packed plastic baggies to hand out to people in need.    

