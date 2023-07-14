Stamping Ground’s fire department is looking to improve training of its workforce with the construction of a new training center. Fire Chief Robert Hendricks is hoping the facility, made up of three steel shipping containers, is completed in the next month, he said. 

The department received funds through a grant in the fall of last year, Hendricks explained. Welding on the project has been completed in part by students in Great Crossing High School’s vocational welding program, he said. 

