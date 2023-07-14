Stamping Ground’s fire department is looking to improve training of its workforce with the construction of a new training center. Fire Chief Robert Hendricks is hoping the facility, made up of three steel shipping containers, is completed in the next month, he said.
The department received funds through a grant in the fall of last year, Hendricks explained. Welding on the project has been completed in part by students in Great Crossing High School’s vocational welding program, he said.
“Once we provided them with the supplies, the students helped create windows and doors and those props will actually be things that we can use for forcible entry or actually removing potential victims or mannequins or things like that from the situation,” Hendricks said. “That partnership was a great thing. We really want to stress our appreciation to them and their help in that.”
The facility is located behind the Dollar General on city-owned property, which Hendricks calls a “great location.”
“We don’t think there will be any big problem with neighbors or things like that,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity.”
The new facility will allow the department to conduct live fire training, rather than purely simulation, Hendricks explained.
“It’s a real opportunity,” he said. “Not many departments our size have anything like this, and we’ve been working hard to make it happen.”
Plans to construct such a facility have been in the works since before Hendricks began working at the station, a period of approximately seven years, he said.
“This is an augmentation of what we had been doing with that all along, and again, it’s great to have it so close, within a half a mile of the fire station and still right in the heart of downtown where we can protect our citizens,” he said,
The department has been utilizing an “industrial warehouse” in the that the department has area for about three years to “do simulated rescues” and practice the use of breathing apparatus and search techniques, Hendricks said. He hopes eventually that building can be repurposed into a classroom, he explained.
Hendricks went on to say that people often ask why a training center is necessary in Stamping Ground when fire departments in Georgetown and surrounding areas have one available for use, and although that is true, it is helpful to have one in the area.
“The problem is if you have to train, if your department has to train, you have to take not only your personnel but the apparatus, the firetrucks that they’ll use, out of the service area, too,” he said. “By having a facility, even though it’s smaller than most of the others, it will give us the opportunity to train while we’re still protecting the citizens of Stamping Ground.”
Training in other areas, including stretching hose and breathing apparatus, occurs almost weekly, Hendricks said. Once completed, the facility is open for use by surrounding departments, he explained.
“Anybody from Scott County is welcome and anyone else that has an interest in doing that sort of thing, we’d be happy to help,” Hendricks said.