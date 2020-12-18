STAMPING GROUND — History is all around Stamping Ground from Baptist ministers such as Elijah Craig to bourbon; the marriage of Zerelda Cole and Robert James to the unsolved murder of Charles Richard Duke; and fires that nearly destroyed the city to a tornado in 1974. And more.
“Little places like (Stamping Ground) are jam-packed with history,” said Russ Carson, Jr., who started Family Tree Nuts in 2017.
The main goal with Family Tree Nuts is to build family trees for people, Carson said.
“Family Tree Nuts, History and Genealogy Service” features seven videos, talking with Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy on city history as pictures and places are shown and stories are told.
“Family Tree Nuts is a history and genealogical service,” their YouTube about section reads. “We produce videos at historic locations, and gravesites or other relevant locations for our client’s ancestors.
“We are passionate to document obscurely known historical locations, making them known to all. Often bringing them back to life for all the ages.”
Carson has built up a team around the country to document small town history, he said. The YouTube page was started in 2019, after Carson’s brother, a cinematographer, suggested he branch out into video. He has videographers in multiple states, and he plans to expand.
For many years, Carson said he would hear people say they wished they had recorded family stories.
The channel focuses on three main videos, he said: Historic videos, life interviews and ancestor stories.
“The videos we did in Stamping Ground are timeless,” Carson said.
Videos range in topic and runtime. Buffalo Springs, Marshal Duke, Buffalo Springs Distillery, the masonic lodge, Stamping Ground Baptist Church and the marriage of Cole and James, parents of Frank and Jesse James are all covered in the Stamping Ground series of videos.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.