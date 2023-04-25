STAMPING GROUND – Fire Chief Bob Hendricks has asked for his salary to be given to the volunteer fire department’s battalion chief.
The request was made Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Stamping Ground City Commission
The fire department is a volunteer, but administrators receive a stipend, so Hendricks — as chief — is paid $250 per month. This month, Hendricks wants Battalion Chief Shane Graves to receive his check.
“I think people who are really doing the work need to be incentivized,” Hendricks said. “It’s worth more to me to be able to say I do this as a volunteer.”
The unusual request sent the city’s legal department scrambling, such as whether an ordinance would be required.
“What I ask for you to have next meeting is something to sign that spells out what you said here tonight,” City Attorney Joe Hoffman said.
Some commissioners were moved by Hendricks’ gesture and offered other solutions.
“Instead of (giving Graves) the $250, pay (Graves) $200 and (Chief Hendricks) keep yours, you’re doing a good job for us,” Commissioner Bill Swartz said.
The city’s legal department is going to have to explore how this could be done, whether it’s through an ordinance or if the commission makes a motion to include that the budget, Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy said.
The two sworn positions of chief and assistant chief are required to be filled by the city, Murphy said.
“It’s a good, generous consideration of Bob Hendricks to be thinking of,” Murphy said. “They value (Graves) at that position and they have someone good in that spot. His desire to want to do that for Battalion Chief Graves is a reflection of the dedication he has to his position as chief.”
In other business:
—Approved the Mutual Road Aid resolution, which gives the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) 3 percent to maintain roadways;
—Approved the city streets resolution, identifying which streets are within city limits as city designated road to take care of;
—Approved Code Enforcement payment $2,821.69;
—Approved to redeem a certificate of deposit to pay off police and fire vehicles.