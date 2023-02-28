Over the weekend, Stamping Ground Elementary hosted the Kentucky VEX IQ Elementary Robotics Championship. Students traveled from across the state to take part in the event.
Nine teams from Scott County Schools made up the 20-team field for the weekend, Jennifer Rase of Stamping Ground Elementary said.
Out of those nine, four teams were from Northern Elementary as well as four more from Stamping Ground. One team was from Lemons Mill Elementary.
Eight VEX IQ World Championship spots were on the line at the tournament.
Teams played a total of eight to 10 qualifying matches throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. Participants were interviewed by judges, showed off skills and programming of the robot.
The categories to qualify in the VEX IQ World Championship were: Excellence, Design, Robot Skills, Innovation, two for Teamwork Champions and two for Teamwork Runner-up.
Teams clinching spots in the VEX IQ World Championship are:
Excellence: Electrical Imposters (Northern Elementary, Georgetown)
Teamwork Champion Awards: LOWEBOTS A and B (Lowe Elementary, Louisville)
Teamwork Runner-Up: Robotic Avengers (Northern Elementary, Georgetown)
Teamwork Runner-Up: BurnsideBots (Burnside Elementary, Burnside)
Robot Skills: Electrical Imposters (Northern Elementary, Georgetown)
Innovation: BurnsideBots (Burnside Elementary, Burnside)
The ninth and final award handed out was a Judges Award which went to Louisville’s Norton Elementary Robotics Club.
VEX Worlds will take place in May in Dallas, Texas.