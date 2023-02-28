VEX IO

Northern Elementary claimed one of eight spots in the VEX IQ World Championship after competing in Kentucky VEX IQ Elementary Robotic Championship in Stamping Ground.

 Photo Submitted

Over the weekend, Stamping Ground Elementary hosted the Kentucky VEX IQ Elementary Robotics Championship. Students traveled from across the state to take part in the event.

Nine teams from Scott County Schools made up the 20-team field for the weekend, Jennifer Rase of Stamping Ground Elementary said.

