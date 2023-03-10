STAMPING GROUND — Juveniles who attempted to take the Buffalo statue from the memorial garden outside of City Hall apologized to the commission Tuesday night at the Stamping Ground City Commission Meeting.
“I apologize for being inconsiderate and not reading the sign that was posted next to (the buffalo),” one juvenile said.
The two other juveniles involved also attended the meeting and apologized to the commission. The apologies were met with warm embraces from Commissioner Kendra Murphy.
“We understand how valuable it is to work with young people and not against them,” Mayor Keith Murphy said. “(Chief Don Whitlock) and I thought that this would be the best way to acknowledge this, and honestly I think if I were in a situation like this I would remember this, rather than have something on a piece of paper follow me and I haven’t even gotten out of high school yet.”
This was a more compassionate way to handle this situation, Murphy said.
Murphy and the whole commission also offered help to any of the young citizens of Stamping Ground.
The commission also heard the first reading of the new firearm ordinance which states that no citizen shall discharge a weapon within the city limits of Stamping Ground unless it is for the protection of life and/or property. If the ordinance were to be violated, the fine would not exceed $250.
Another reading will take place at the next city commission meeting and after that second reading a vote will take place.
In other city business:
—Accepted and approved Steven Popp’s mowing contract for the next three years
—Renewed membership of the Scott County Museum
—Approved five fleet gas cards for the Police and Fire Department
—Provided updates on the getting a bank in town as well as the internet
—Approved financials and minutes from the last meeting.