Billy Wayne Smith, 65, of Stamping Ground was arrested October 28 on charges of third-degree rape, and sexual assault. His bail is set at $25,000. 

“(Smith) unlawfully engaged in sexual intercourse … while (the victim) was 14 years old and defendant Smith was over 21 years old,” reads the uniform citation. “(The victim) reported that (defendant Smith) has been having sexual intercourse with her at least seven times per month for the past eight years.” 

