A Stamping Ground man died after suffering burns in a Jessamine County explosion Wednesday.
James Padgett, 31, of Stamping Ground, died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center from his injuries. He was originally taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center and later transported to UC Medical Center. Another man was also injured suffering burns to the lower half of his body.
Police say the explosion occurred on Brannon Meadow Way. One man was welding on a dump truck when the explosion occurred.
The Nicholasville Fire Department is investigating the incident.
