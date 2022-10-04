STAMPING GROUND – A Stamping Ground City Commission meeting at the end of September heated up between two of its members when the issue of an unapproved purchase of insurance with city funds by the mayor was brought up for discussion. 

Mayor Keith Murphy started the discussion during the Sept. 20 meeting that was live-streamed to the Buffalo Springs Bulletin Facebook page, when he said he needed to follow-up with the commission about the issue he had caused. He said Kentucky League of Cities Marketing Agent Jessica Graves had apologized to him for not “covering some ground” in their conversation about the insurance coverage he tried to establish without the commission’s approval. Murphy added he’s been working with her and City Attorney Joe Hoffman to correct his error, noting there was complex language in the process of setting up the insurance coverage he simply missed. 

