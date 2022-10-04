STAMPING GROUND – A Stamping Ground City Commission meeting at the end of September heated up between two of its members when the issue of an unapproved purchase of insurance with city funds by the mayor was brought up for discussion.
Mayor Keith Murphy started the discussion during the Sept. 20 meeting that was live-streamed to the Buffalo Springs Bulletin Facebook page, when he said he needed to follow-up with the commission about the issue he had caused. He said Kentucky League of Cities Marketing Agent Jessica Graves had apologized to him for not “covering some ground” in their conversation about the insurance coverage he tried to establish without the commission’s approval. Murphy added he’s been working with her and City Attorney Joe Hoffman to correct his error, noting there was complex language in the process of setting up the insurance coverage he simply missed.
The issue was first brought before the commission during its Sept. 6 meeting, when Commissioner Rob Jones found an erroneous payment while the city was having discussion about its finances. The check was entered as “September 2022 Final Invoice” that had a payment for the clerk and mayor combined as shown in Stamping Ground’s reports.
According to meeting notes found online through the City of Stamping Ground website, Jones mentioned the electric bill was high for city hall after a clerk went over the city’s financial report, focusing on the Rumpke and Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service differences. Jones added the air conditioning unit was old, which might have been the reason behind the unusually high bill.
He also went on to mention the dental and vision insurance for Murphy, when he said he didn’t remember the commission approving the payment, the records show. Hoffman said that Murphy “should not be writing reimbursement checks,” according to the document.
Commissioner Dale Perry asked the mayor why he seemed to put the wrongdoing on Graves when he was the one who had contacted her about insurance the commission never voted on.
“We were sitting there discussing this one day because I was going to be signing it for her anyway, and the city clerk went, ‘What about that KLC thing,’ we’d been talking about it. I said call and see and find out if we covered that ground,” Murphy said. “The commission would’ve covered that ground, but it didn’t go over that detail. Nobody’s taken advantage of somebody behind their back here.”
Perry asked when Murphy’s check to refund the city would be placed back into city funds, which Murphy indicated he didn’t know if the check had been received or not during the time of the meeting.
“Well, I can assure you that it will be reimbursed. I offered to do that last time when we got around to talking about it. We had some follow up to understand what was going on here,” Murphy said.
Perry said instead of considering this as something “said and done,” he felt the commission had a right to hear more background on the incident. He added it was his intent to file an open records request to KLC in hopes of retrieving some of the emails and other communication between the entity and the mayor regarding the unapproved insurance premiums.
Murphy shuffled papers on the table during the meeting, stating it was all presented to the commission already and anything more would need to be handled through the city’s attorney. Perry said Hoffman’s duty is to the city, not a service to the mayor or KLC. Murphy began to raise his voice in frustration, when he stated Graves told him the specifics.
“You have no reason to raise your voice to me. I’m not the one that sent city funds to pay for my insurance,” Perry said.
Murphy said, “And you don’t need to,” in response to Perry’s rebuttal.
“And the city didn’t need to either,” Perry said. “There’s a lot of things going on down here that people are finding out about. The fact that you work down here… using city resources, city electric, city wifi, city water, city heat, city air. We didn’t offer that to anyone else in the city as a state worker. We didn’t vote on you to be able to do it either.”
Perry’s comment stems from multiple alleged citizens’ complaints about the mayor using city hall for his state job to telework, something Murphy has disagreed with in past meetings.
After a brief silence, Murphy said with frustration, “We can let legal work through that. It hasn’t been a problem the last three and a half to four years.”
Perry disagreed, stating that people within the city have complained.
“It’s funny you say that because I’ve never seen one complaint walk through that door,” Murphy said.
Another issue was briefly discussed, as overlapping voices arose in frustration about copier usage and if Murphy had truly reimbursed the city for his excessive usage. Murphy tried to bring the city clerks into the conversation, to which Perry asked him not to “drag” the clerks into the matter.
“I wish you’d really stop interrupting me,” Murphy said.
Perry questioned why the reimbursements have not been presented on Stamping Ground’s financial record. Murphy shook his head and asked Clerk Reda Conn to tell the commission whether or not reimbursements had been made to the city, to which she said they had.
“I will put that in my records request then to see the reimbursements,” Perry said, adding the recording of the meeting he taped would reflect it on record.
Murphy shook his head again and said, “Oh, I know.”
After another brief pause, Perry said the commission has a right to at least see if there are any communications from KLC and “exactly what the tone of the conversation” was when discussions first took place about insurance premiums.
“We discussed this at length. Rob did a great job talking to them about the package and how to do it. As she pointed out about this budget line, we just did our budget and it was never brought up to include $4,000 to give all the commissioners insurance for the next year,” Perry said.
Murphy said it was simply an inquiry in July, and Graves allegedly explained to him the city was following KLC’s guidelines and would qualify.
“It was also my understanding that the city wouldn’t pay one damn dime, it was just a group rate,” Murphy said.
Perry said that is something he doesn’t understand, questioning why the KLC wouldn’t have spoken more in-depth about it with Jones if everyone on the commission qualified. Murphy quickly said he only spoke with Graves in one phone call, but Perry said he was actually referencing Jones’ work with KLC.
“It was my interpretation that it had to be something the commission would approve for everybody. That was my interpretation, but I know we’ve been trying to work out the details of what we could do and what we couldn’t do, what was compensation and what was not compensation, all the legal stuff,” Jones said.
Though quiet for most of the discussion, Commissioner David Clark said he thinks Stamping Ground has been fortunate to have a mayor like Murphy, who is present often at city hall and able to handle issues as they arise. He added he didn’t see any “harm done” as other city bodies have had to adjust given the circumstances, like the pandemic, over the last couple of years.
“No harm done? Where’s the learning curve, David? Two years before I came on the commission, Rob had found that the mayor had budgeted a $1,000 phone and signed a contract without the permission of the commission,” Perry said, questioning when the commission would look into its own spending.
Clark said the “phone issue” had already been addressed and resolved to commission satisfactory.
“I understand that, but here’s another instance where it’s done without commission approval. The conversation I had this week with people, they’re all using the word ‘fraud,” Perry said.
Murphy, seemingly amused during the recorded meeting, shakes his head at the “innuendo case” Clark said people are trying to make.
The city attorney offered a word of caution for the commission, saying that if people have a complaint they would like to make, they need to make it and do it the right way instead of namelessly using words like “fraud.” Those watching the meeting on Facebook commented publicly on the video, making remarks about how the city would do nothing if complaints were brought “through the door.”
“Perfect segway. I came to you all three months ago and said people came and asked for an ethics commission. I got that same crap,” Perry said. “I’ll tell you now as an elected official that’s been elected by the people in the city, I want an ethics commission. Because you know what? By law, we’re supposed to have one. We don’t have a choice to not have one. Actually, if you don’t know since it’s been put off by the mayor twice since I’d asked, and now I’ve asked it three times during these meetings, you lose all state funding if you don’t have an ethics commission.”
Perry pointed to the KRS statute he had printed that was written in regards to an ethics committee and the lack thereof, adding Stamping Ground will lose its state aid if it doesn’t proceed in the formation of such a committee for its citizens.
“So Joe is perfectly right, they should file a complaint. Where are they going to file it? We don’t have an ethics committee. I’ve asked for it three times, and we’ve been put off on it. It’s something as simple as what the state statute has, we could enter an interlocal agreement with Georgetown and have it in three weeks. And I’ll just read it to you so you can hear it since you all think I’m lying about things,” he said.
As seen on the recording, Murphy shifts in his chair, seeming to be disgruntled at Perry’s assertiveness.
“There’s more than just these complaints we’re talking about tonight. There’s ones I don’t want to say on that camera right now, because I don’t want that out in the world what’s going on,” Perry said.
He then made a motion to have the city attorney look into an interlocal agreement with Georgetown, something Jones agreed with. Perry added those on the ethics committee are already trained and Stamping Ground would simply need to adopt the ethics code that the City of Georgetown has enforced. He also told the commission it could revisit the ethics committee decision in the future and create its own using locals in Stamping Ground if the elected body saw fit.
Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka seconded his motion, as Clark voted in opposition. The commission then awkwardly continued their meeting.