STAMPING GROUND — The City of Stamping Ground received the full $56,000 from the federal CARES Act for reimbursements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city was originally supposed to receive $40,000 and then receive the remaining $10,000 at a later date.
The council also voted to proceed and purchase three tasers for the police department at a cost of $5,150 each. There was some discussion to seek a grant from Homeland Security to help pay for the tasers, and save the city $2,792.50. Eventually the council unanimously decided the grant would take too much time and the tasers were needed.
Other items discussed include:
— Bad water pressure from fire hydrants for fire flow, for fire department use. Water bill rates have been rising and the City of Stamping Ground has a dated water system.
— The proposition of raising pay for both city clerks was discussed.
— Extending speed zones throughout the city and streets.
— No decision was made on purchasing hot spots from AT&T. The City of Sadieville has already purchased several and had great success, selling all of their units currently, and ordering more, upwards of 100 units.
— Buffalo Pride Month was discussed, a month dedicated to cleaning up the image of the city of Stamping Ground. The month would take place for the entire month of October and would encourage all citizens to participate. This is in place of the canceled Buffalo Daze.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.