STAMPING GROUND – Stamping Ground Tire will be hosting its first ‘Hot Rod Stampede’ car show, Saturday, May 13.
Admission to the event and entry of cars into the show is free.
The doors are planned to open around 10 a.m. with judging set to begin at 1 p.m. and trophies to be handed out at 2 p.m.
If the event is rained out, the rain out date is May 20.
This is owner Price Hardin’s first time hosting a car show, though he has attended several over the years.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to see what we have in sports cars, what we have in, tractors, diesel trucks and get an idea of what we’ll expect for next time,” Hardin said.
This is an “anything goes” type of show, he said.
Tractors will be brought to the show, according to Hardin, some of which are antique tractors.
Hardin’s hope is to cater to the rural nature of the community by allowing tractors to participate in the show.
There are 14 different awards along with a few different sponsor awards, Hardin said.
Some of the awards to be given out are: Best Classic, Most Unique, Best Antique and Best in Show.
With this being the first show, Hardin hopes that the show can grow.
“In my mind, I see it as being as one big show in the spring and then at least one in the fall,” Hardin said.
The fall show would be more of a “cars and coffee” type of event where people can come and hang out, he said.
His love of vehicles comes from a dirt bike racing background, Hardin said.
“We grew up racing dirt bikes,” Hardin said. “When I turned 16, I got into street bikes, the old Harley (Davidson) choppers and (it) just blossomed from there.”
Hardin spent time in Cleveland, Ohio attending Ohio Technical College to further his education for motorcycle tech.
He then returned to Stamping Ground and started Stamping Ground Tire.
The idea to own his own business sprang from having a brother and cousin in the tire business in Eastern Kentucky, Hardin said.
“So, watching their business over the years and having a business mind myself, it just seemed like a pretty good fit for our area,” Hardin said.