Woolworks

Located in Stamping Ground, Shawn and Cate Edwards own and operate Edwards Woolworks, the only wool mill in the state of Kentucky. The business was born out of a lack of wool mills in the state and Cate’s passion for sheep.

 News-Graphic Photo By Rosemary Kelley

STAMPING GROUND — Deep within the rolling hills and backroads of Stamping Ground, husband and wife duo Shawn and Cate Edwards have a well-kept secret: the couple are single handedly running the only wool and fiber mill in Kentucky. 

This November, their business, Edwards Woolworks, will reach its second birthday. It began as a passion project for Cate, who jokes that the reason for her business is that her father promised to buy her a lamb, but didn’t.

