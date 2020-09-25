STAMPING GROUND — In preparation of Halloween, the city of Stamping Ground will be holding a virtual costume contest for anyone who would like to participate.
“From now until Oct. 31, you can post a picture in the comments of this post as your costume entry. The picture with the most likes on Oct 31 will win a spooky gift!,” Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka posted on her Facebook page.
Just go to Commssioner Zagaruyka’s Facebook page and post your costume, or you child’s, for a chance to win a prize.
