STAMPING GROUND – The summer lunch program led by the Scott County Public Schools has come to a close this June, but that won’t stop Stamping Ground from feeding the community’s children up until the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Each day at Penn Memorial Baptist Church located on Main Street in Stamping Ground, church, business and community members are pulling together to hand out lunches to families beginning at 11 a.m. Steven B. Smith, pastor of the church, said he learned of the need from Commissioner Dale Perry, who led him to working with others to start passing out lunches from the steps of the church.
“The first day we got out, we didn’t get a very good response, so we went to the trailer park, some of the other places, knocked on the doors, you could hear they were in there, but they wouldn’t come out,” Smith said. “Some days, we’ve been able to give out the meals, but some days we have some left over. We’ve also addressed the need up here with the senior citizens.”
While some children might walk across the street to receive their lunch, some families come to the line to pick up 10 or more lunches at a time for their children and neighboring children. Smith said it’s been a project that the community has banded together to do, something he said he is proud to see.
“We’re here, as Christians, to reach the world with the gospel, but the gospel comes in many forms. Sometimes you have to feed a hungry person before they’re going to listen to what you’re telling them about the gospel,” he said.
At the beginning, Smith said the group had planned to only hand out lunches once a week, but then they partnered with the school system that was preparing lunches in June. Now that the school program is drawing to its end this season, Smith said people have stepped forward and seen the need, as well as other churches and businesses.
“They’ve contributed so that now we can do this. We can do this all through July and August, when school starts back,” he said.
Pam Bingaman, who is involved with many aspects of Penn Memorial, said they knew there were children whose parents work and have difficulty providing lunch for them.
“There’s a lot of them that are low income that have problems getting food and things. You felt there was a big need here in the community for us to give them their lunches and things. It’s been a blessing to us,” she said.
So far, the Ruritan, Stamping Ground Christian Church, Stamping Ground Church of God, Long Lick Baptist Church, Kentucky Collectibles, the Whitlock Family, Commonwealth Tool and Machine, N-Hance and others in the community have volunteered to help with the preparation and handing out of lunches in July.
“There are many more I expect to hear back from that I have contacted who have expressed interest and are considering how they can come be a part of this community effort to feed our community’s kids this summer,” said Commissioner Dale Perry.
Those who are interested in helping with the Stamping Ground lunch program can call 502-542-9395 for more information.
