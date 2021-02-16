STAMPING GROUND — This past Saturday, Stamping Ground community members gathered to Stamp out hunger.
Stamping Out Hunger is a food drive usually held around the holidays, said Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka, but with the impact of COVID-19 and the weather expected they wanted to hold another food drive.
Zagaruyka said they raised $800 in donations for the event.
Around 50 bags consisting of food and toiletry items were passed out in the Dollar General parking lot and in an elderly neighborhood, Zagaruyka said.
Bags were filled with items like, butter, pasta, mac and cheese, soup, cereal, frozen meat, toilet paper and more.
“We tried to make meals out of it (what was packed),” she said.
Zagaruyka noted how appreciative people were to be able to pick up food.
“I know it means a lot to the community,” she said. “Here in our town it’s a big deal.”
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.